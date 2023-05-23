Greek parties seek second vote instead of coalition government

Talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to result in a deal as deadline looms
More load-shedding will be catastrophic
The municipality has taken over the drinking water project meant to have been completed in March 2022
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
A passenger accused Cathay flight attendants of discriminating against non-English speakers on a flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Athens — Greece’s leftists will receive an official mandate on Tuesday to form a coalition government after an inconclusive national election, but are expected to seek a second vote instead.
The conservative New Democracy party romped to victory with 40.8% of the vote in Sunday’s poll which sent the leftist Syriza into a tailspin after taking 20.1% of the vote.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a member of New Democracy, declined to seek a coalition on Monday, paving the way for a second vote on June 25 that he hopes his conservative party will win outright.
Without New Democracy, opposition parties do not have enough seats to form a ruling alliance, and all party leaders have indicated they will not hold exploratory talks. Syriza said that “the final battle” had yet to come.
“In the coming election our primary responsibility is to prevent the prospects of an almighty and uncontrollable ruler-prime minister,” Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday. “But also to protect the leading presence of the left in this country’s political landscape.”
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is due to meet Tsipras and hand him a mandate to try to form a coalition government.
Syriza’s defeat revealed a split left. Two small leftist parties, set up by former Syriza members, did not make it into parliament.
During the pre-election period, Syriza tried to persuade the Socialist PASOK party, which finished third in Sunday’s election, and leftist parties, including the Communist KKE, to back it in a coalition government. But after its defeat, Syriza accused them of turning their back on its efforts to form a broader alliance against the conservatives.
If Tsipras returns the mandate to form a coalition, as he has suggested he will, PASOK will get a chance to do so before the president appoints a caretaker government that will lead Greece to a second vote. That election will take place under a system of semi-proportional representation, with a sliding scale seat bonus, increasing the chances of an outright win for Mitsotakis’s party. All parties are eligible to run again.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Greek parties seek second vote instead of coalition government
Athens — Greece’s leftists will receive an official mandate on Tuesday to form a coalition government after an inconclusive national election, but are expected to seek a second vote instead.
The conservative New Democracy party romped to victory with 40.8% of the vote in Sunday’s poll which sent the leftist Syriza into a tailspin after taking 20.1% of the vote.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a member of New Democracy, declined to seek a coalition on Monday, paving the way for a second vote on June 25 that he hopes his conservative party will win outright.
Without New Democracy, opposition parties do not have enough seats to form a ruling alliance, and all party leaders have indicated they will not hold exploratory talks. Syriza said that “the final battle” had yet to come.
“In the coming election our primary responsibility is to prevent the prospects of an almighty and uncontrollable ruler-prime minister,” Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday. “But also to protect the leading presence of the left in this country’s political landscape.”
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is due to meet Tsipras and hand him a mandate to try to form a coalition government.
Syriza’s defeat revealed a split left. Two small leftist parties, set up by former Syriza members, did not make it into parliament.
During the pre-election period, Syriza tried to persuade the Socialist PASOK party, which finished third in Sunday’s election, and leftist parties, including the Communist KKE, to back it in a coalition government. But after its defeat, Syriza accused them of turning their back on its efforts to form a broader alliance against the conservatives.
If Tsipras returns the mandate to form a coalition, as he has suggested he will, PASOK will get a chance to do so before the president appoints a caretaker government that will lead Greece to a second vote. That election will take place under a system of semi-proportional representation, with a sliding scale seat bonus, increasing the chances of an outright win for Mitsotakis’s party. All parties are eligible to run again.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Greece’s ruling New Democracy party trounces rivals in national election
Greek premier moves closer to second four-year term
Mitsotakis seeks outright victory in Greek second vote
Former foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides wins run-off in Cyprus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.