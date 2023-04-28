Ukrainian mourns neighbours killed by Russian missile

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Until we can effectively utilise the budgets to guarantee the right to basic education for all, the dream of a free SA remains deferred
Concerns have been raised about how Postbank will deal with this new payment method
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Strong results underscore how they have whipped themselves into robust financial shape
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
The company's first EV project will be sold in European markets exclusively
Uman — Serhii Lubivskyi looked up with tears in his eyes at the empty space where his neighbours’ flats stood before a Russian missile strike reduced them to rubble.
“No-one is left,” Lubivskyi, 58, said on Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Uman.
He last saw his neighbours on Thursday evening. He was woken at 4.30am on Friday by an explosion that tore through part of his apartment block, killing at least 15 people.
Lubivskyi ran to the front door but could not open it. His bathroom and kitchen were in tatters, dishes and doors smashed.
Smoke filled the air and he and his wife went out onto the balcony, where they stood until firefighters rescued them at 7am.
“My flat is on the seventh floor ... We felt the impact, we heard the explosion,” he said in faltering speech, struggling to make sense of an attack that turned half of his apartment block to rubble.
“My neighbours are gone, no-one is left ... only the kitchens were left standing,” he said, crying as he took a deep drag from a cigarette.
After tackling a blaze, firefighters clambered through the debris of the flats on Friday morning. At least one corpse was laid out in a body bag on a grass verge. People were gathered around looking on anxiously, hoping survivors would be found.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its “special military operation” in Ukraine, but this is no consolation for Lubivskyi.
“Russian bastards ... worse than animals,” he said. “They don’t care, the more people they kill, the more they want to kill, just because we don’t want to work for them”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukrainian mourns neighbours killed by Russian missile
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims
Uman — Serhii Lubivskyi looked up with tears in his eyes at the empty space where his neighbours’ flats stood before a Russian missile strike reduced them to rubble.
“No-one is left,” Lubivskyi, 58, said on Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Uman.
He last saw his neighbours on Thursday evening. He was woken at 4.30am on Friday by an explosion that tore through part of his apartment block, killing at least 15 people.
Lubivskyi ran to the front door but could not open it. His bathroom and kitchen were in tatters, dishes and doors smashed.
Smoke filled the air and he and his wife went out onto the balcony, where they stood until firefighters rescued them at 7am.
“My flat is on the seventh floor ... We felt the impact, we heard the explosion,” he said in faltering speech, struggling to make sense of an attack that turned half of his apartment block to rubble.
“My neighbours are gone, no-one is left ... only the kitchens were left standing,” he said, crying as he took a deep drag from a cigarette.
After tackling a blaze, firefighters clambered through the debris of the flats on Friday morning. At least one corpse was laid out in a body bag on a grass verge. People were gathered around looking on anxiously, hoping survivors would be found.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its “special military operation” in Ukraine, but this is no consolation for Lubivskyi.
“Russian bastards ... worse than animals,” he said. “They don’t care, the more people they kill, the more they want to kill, just because we don’t want to work for them”.
Reuters
Navalny says he faces 30 more years in jail
US sanctions Russia’s FSB over wrongful detention of Americans
EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UN body worried about ‘grave’ human rights abuses by Russia in Ukraine
Russia launches biggest air strikes against Ukraine in nearly two months
Ukraine leader Zelensky has ‘long and meaningful’ call with Xi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.