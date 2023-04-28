World / Europe

Ukrainian mourns neighbours killed by Russian missile

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims

28 April 2023 - 14:48 Sergiy Karazy
Relatives of killed people react at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine on April 28 2023. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
Relatives of killed people react at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine on April 28 2023. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS

Uman — Serhii Lubivskyi looked up with tears in his eyes at the empty space where his neighbours’ flats stood before a Russian missile strike reduced them to rubble.

“No-one is left,” Lubivskyi, 58, said on Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Uman.

He last saw his neighbours on Thursday evening. He was woken at 4.30am on Friday by an explosion that tore through part of his apartment block, killing at least 15 people.

Lubivskyi ran to the front door but could not open it. His bathroom and kitchen were in tatters, dishes and doors smashed.

Smoke filled the air and he and his wife went out onto the balcony, where they stood until firefighters rescued them at 7am.

“My flat is on the seventh floor ... We felt the impact, we heard the explosion,” he said in faltering speech, struggling to make sense of an attack that turned half of his apartment block to rubble.

“My neighbours are gone, no-one is left ... only the kitchens were left standing,” he said, crying as he took a deep drag from a cigarette.

After tackling a blaze, firefighters clambered through the debris of the flats on Friday morning. At least one corpse was laid out in a body bag on a grass verge. People were gathered around looking on anxiously, hoping survivors would be found.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its “special military operation” in Ukraine, but this is no consolation for Lubivskyi.

“Russian bastards ... worse than animals,” he said. “They don’t care, the more people they kill, the more they want to kill, just because we don’t want to work for them”.

Reuters

Navalny says he faces 30 more years in jail

Jailed Russian opposition leader says Moscow authorities have opened ‘absurd’ terrorism case linked to death of popular military blogger
World
1 day ago

US sanctions Russia’s FSB over wrongful detention of Americans

Top US newspapers call for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained by the FSB in March
World
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle

Government policy on the International Criminal Court is being guided by circumstances instead of principle
Opinion
10 hours ago
