‘Pro-Russian’ church in Kyiv resists eviction

The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Members of church given midnight deadline to leave the monastery
They will not yield to the pressure of knockout rugby by altering their playing style
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Kyiv — Scuffles broke out outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church accused by the government of having ties with Russia defied an eviction order.
Tensions over the presence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) at the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery have risen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Hours after a deadline to leave the monastery passed at midnight on Wednesday, members of the UOC refused entry to a government representative who came to inspect buildings in the gold-domed monastery’s sprawling complex.
Shortly afterwards, Reuters correspondents saw UOC representatives trying to prevent journalists filming a senior UOC cleric as he walked inside the monastery grounds.
“You lie,” one man inside the complex shouted at reporters.
A reporter was hit and shoved by an unidentified man, and another reporter was pushed away by a cleric as she tried to approach him. No-one was hurt.
The UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, though most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow’s authority.
The government says the UOC broke tenancy agreements and constructed buildings at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra illegally. The UOC denies this and says the government has not shown it any documents providing proof.
More broadly, Kyiv accuses the UOC of maintaining ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which has supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The UOC says it broke all links with the Russian Church in May 2022.
The UOC says it has taken the government to court over what it casts as an illegal eviction, and that it has no plans to leave until there is a ruling in the case.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Pro-Russian’ church in Kyiv resists eviction
Kyiv — Scuffles broke out outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church accused by the government of having ties with Russia defied an eviction order.
Tensions over the presence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) at the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery have risen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Hours after a deadline to leave the monastery passed at midnight on Wednesday, members of the UOC refused entry to a government representative who came to inspect buildings in the gold-domed monastery’s sprawling complex.
Shortly afterwards, Reuters correspondents saw UOC representatives trying to prevent journalists filming a senior UOC cleric as he walked inside the monastery grounds.
“You lie,” one man inside the complex shouted at reporters.
A reporter was hit and shoved by an unidentified man, and another reporter was pushed away by a cleric as she tried to approach him. No-one was hurt.
The UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, though most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow’s authority.
The government says the UOC broke tenancy agreements and constructed buildings at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra illegally. The UOC denies this and says the government has not shown it any documents providing proof.
More broadly, Kyiv accuses the UOC of maintaining ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which has supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The UOC says it broke all links with the Russian Church in May 2022.
The UOC says it has taken the government to court over what it casts as an illegal eviction, and that it has no plans to leave until there is a ruling in the case.
Reuters
Russian-occupied Melitopol shelled as Ukraine weighs counterattack
Ukraine braces for bleak winter
Russia’s FSB security service detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘spying’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russian-occupied Melitopol shelled as Ukraine weighs counterattack
Ukraine braces for bleak winter
Horrific past year for Kyiv, says Zelensky
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.