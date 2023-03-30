Russia’s FSB security service detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘spying’

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
The SA justice department’s Central Authority visited the UAE to ensure the application met that country’s requirements
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Conviction of Congress leader stirs talk of coalition to oust governing party
The players are determined to triumph over the Netherlands, but not everything is in their hands
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday it had detained a reporter for US newspaper The Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for Washington.
This is the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Journal said the detention of US citizen Evan Gershkovich was based on false allegations.
The action will worsen fraught relations between Russia and the US, which is Ukraine’s biggest military backer and has imposed sanctions on Moscow to try to persuade it to withdraw its troops. The Kremlin shows no signs of doing so.
The FSB said in a statement it opened a criminal case against Gershkovich for suspected espionage, accusing him of gathering information about a military factory classified as a state secrets. It did not name the factory. The service said it detained the 31-year-old journalist in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg as he was trying to procure secret information. It did not give documentary or video evidence of his guilt.
“It has been established that E Gershkovich, acting on an assignment from the American side, was gathering information classified as a state secret about the activity of one of the enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex,” said the FSB.
The Wall Street Journal said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s safety, and that it “vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter”.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Gershkovich’s activities in Yekaterinburg were “not related to journalism” and it was not the first time a foreign journalism role was used as a cover for other activities.
The Kremlin said it understood Gershkovich was caught “red-handed”. Other journalists working for the US publication in Russia could remain provided they had the right credentials and were carrying out “normal journalistic activity”, it said.
The US Embassy in Moscow said it had no immediate comment. A US diplomatic source said the embassy was not informed about the incident and was seeking information from the Russian authorities.
Russia has tightened censorship laws since it invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022 in what it called a “special military operation”, bringing in jail terms for people said to have “discredited” the military.
The definition of a state secret, particularly in the military sphere, has been broadened too.
“The problem is that recently updated Russian legislation and the FSB’s interpretation of espionage today allow for the imprisonment of anyone who is simply interested in military affairs,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a Kremlin watcher and founder of the R.Politik political analysis firm.
“That is, (anyone who) writes about the war against Ukraine, private military companies, the state of affairs in the army, the equipment of troops with ammunition, military tactics and strategy,” she said.
Other foreign journalists covering Russia expressed support online for Gershkovich, saying he was a professional reporter, not a spy.
Andrei Soldatov, author and expert in Russia’s security agencies who is outside the country, said on Twitter: “Evan Gershkovich is a very good and brave journalist, not a spy. It is a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. It means that the FSB is off the leash.”
New York-based Human Rights Watch called for Gershkovich’s release.
Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that Gershkovich would be transported to Moscow and held in the capital’s Lefortovo prison, an FSB pre-trial detention facility.
Gershkovich, who has covered Russia since 2017, worked previously at The Moscow Times newspaper and at Agence-France Presse news agency before joining the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau in January 2022.
In recent months, he covered Russian politics and the Ukraine war mainly.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia’s FSB security service detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘spying’
The move will worsen fraught relations between Russia and the US
Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday it had detained a reporter for US newspaper The Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for Washington.
This is the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Journal said the detention of US citizen Evan Gershkovich was based on false allegations.
The action will worsen fraught relations between Russia and the US, which is Ukraine’s biggest military backer and has imposed sanctions on Moscow to try to persuade it to withdraw its troops. The Kremlin shows no signs of doing so.
The FSB said in a statement it opened a criminal case against Gershkovich for suspected espionage, accusing him of gathering information about a military factory classified as a state secrets. It did not name the factory. The service said it detained the 31-year-old journalist in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg as he was trying to procure secret information. It did not give documentary or video evidence of his guilt.
“It has been established that E Gershkovich, acting on an assignment from the American side, was gathering information classified as a state secret about the activity of one of the enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex,” said the FSB.
The Wall Street Journal said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s safety, and that it “vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter”.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Gershkovich’s activities in Yekaterinburg were “not related to journalism” and it was not the first time a foreign journalism role was used as a cover for other activities.
The Kremlin said it understood Gershkovich was caught “red-handed”. Other journalists working for the US publication in Russia could remain provided they had the right credentials and were carrying out “normal journalistic activity”, it said.
The US Embassy in Moscow said it had no immediate comment. A US diplomatic source said the embassy was not informed about the incident and was seeking information from the Russian authorities.
Russia has tightened censorship laws since it invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022 in what it called a “special military operation”, bringing in jail terms for people said to have “discredited” the military.
The definition of a state secret, particularly in the military sphere, has been broadened too.
“The problem is that recently updated Russian legislation and the FSB’s interpretation of espionage today allow for the imprisonment of anyone who is simply interested in military affairs,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a Kremlin watcher and founder of the R.Politik political analysis firm.
“That is, (anyone who) writes about the war against Ukraine, private military companies, the state of affairs in the army, the equipment of troops with ammunition, military tactics and strategy,” she said.
Other foreign journalists covering Russia expressed support online for Gershkovich, saying he was a professional reporter, not a spy.
Andrei Soldatov, author and expert in Russia’s security agencies who is outside the country, said on Twitter: “Evan Gershkovich is a very good and brave journalist, not a spy. It is a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. It means that the FSB is off the leash.”
New York-based Human Rights Watch called for Gershkovich’s release.
Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that Gershkovich would be transported to Moscow and held in the capital’s Lefortovo prison, an FSB pre-trial detention facility.
Gershkovich, who has covered Russia since 2017, worked previously at The Moscow Times newspaper and at Agence-France Presse news agency before joining the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau in January 2022.
In recent months, he covered Russian politics and the Ukraine war mainly.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Putin, Bush, Blair, Netanyahu should have their day in a new ...
WATCH: Will SA’s courts issue Putin arrest warrant?
STEVEN KUO: Instead of a middle finger to the West, SA should take the Third Way
Kremlin uses Belarus as a nuclear hostage, says Ukraine
ANC’s Putin-linked donor locks horns with Sars over R350m tax bill
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa cannot assure Putin courts will not issue an arrest warrant
Ukraine calls for Russian leaders be put on trial
EDITORIAL: SA quite happy to cosy up to the Kremlin autocrat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.