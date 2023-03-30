Companies / Trade & Industry

Mercedes amps up renewable energy switch with Iberdrola wind deal

Carmaker aims for 70% of energy demand from vehicle production to be covered by renewable sources by 2030

30 March 2023 - 17:31 Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach
Wind turbines stand at Whitelee Windfarm, operated by ScottishPower Renewables, a unit of Iberdrola SA, on Eaglesham Moor near Glasgow, UK. File photo: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
Wind turbines stand at Whitelee Windfarm, operated by ScottishPower Renewables, a unit of Iberdrola SA, on Eaglesham Moor near Glasgow, UK. File photo: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

Berlin — Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spain’s Iberdrola for 140MW of wind energy from a Baltic Sea wind park, part of the automakers’ push to make production costs more predictable.

Production chief Joerg Burzer told Reuters that Mercedes was focusing on securing wind capacity in northern Germany and installing solar capacity in the south of the country, which gets more sunshine but is less windy.

The Iberdrola deal, in which Mercedes will invest a three-digit million euro figure, means the carmaker has solar, onshore and offshore wind PPAs for capacity equivalent to half of its electricity demand in Germany by 2025, Burzer said in an interview.

PPAs are long-term contracts to buy electricity directly from a generator at a pre-negotiated price, providing producers with guaranteed financing. Big companies, including carmakers, are signing such deals to better control production costs and cut CO² emissions.

The contract is one of the largest signed with a car company, Iberdrola said in a statement, but also did not disclose its value.

Iberdrola said the Baltic Sea Windanker project will have 315MW of capacity and will fully operate in 2027. The Spanish power utility already operates the 350MW Wikinger wind farm also in the Baltic Sea and is building the 476MW Baltic Eagle in the same area.

Mercedes aims for 70% of its energy demand from vehicle production to be covered by renewable sources by 2030. It said on Thursday it has reached its target of a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2018 levels by 2030 early, and so is raising that target to 80%.

Burzer said he was confident that battery storage would develop to the point of enabling consistent renewable power supply, and that hydrogen would play a role in providing baseload energy.

“Of course there are periods where the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, but these are not so common in Europe. Hydrogen can secure the remaining part,” he said.

“It is the last few percentage points that are the hardest ... there is still a lot to do on the technology side,” Burzer added.

Renewable energy accounted for 46.9% of German power consumption in 2022, with the rest coming from coal, nuclear, and natural gas. In Europe, the latest available figures from 2021 show about 22% renewable energy consumption.

Plans to fuel industry via hydrogen in Germany are still in their infancy, with the construction of the first hydrogen pipeline network approved last December.

Reuters

BP changes the terms of its relationship with renewables

The green stakes are high, given that solar alone comprises more than half of BP’s 43GW renewables project pipeline
Companies
3 weeks ago

Volatile material prices put pressure on solar power players

Polysilicon prices are expected to eventually stabilise and begin sliding again as new production facilities come online
News
1 month ago

Ikea faces sticky problem uniting its glue with climate goals

A big challenge with bio-based glues is that not all are compatible with Ikea’s current conventional glue and application technology, the group says
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar owner opens fraud complaint against bosses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths group finance director resigns
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks ...
Companies / Mining
4.
FSCA cancels 6,757 dormant retirement funds after ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Koos Bekker sells Prosus shares to fund hotel ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Repsol faces regulatory headwinds in Europe’s push for green jet fuel

World / Europe

UK power tax could blow green energy off target

World / Europe

Uncertainty clouds Colombia’s green energy plan

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.