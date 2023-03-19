JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
Putin visits Mariupol to take stock of reconstruction efforts
President meets rehoused residents during tour of Russian-occupied Ukrainian city
A day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst devastation of his year-old invasion.
State television showed extended footage of Putin being shown around the city on Saturday night, meeting rehoused residents and being briefed on reconstruction efforts by deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin.
The port city of Mariupol became known around the world as a byword for death and destruction as much of it was reduced to ruins in the first months of the war, eventually falling to Russian forces in May.
Hundreds were killed in the bombing of a theatre where families with children were sheltering. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation and Europe (OSCE) said Russia’s early bombing of a maternity hospital there was a war crime. Moscow denied that and said that since it invaded on February 24 last year it does not target civilians.
Putin’s visit had the air of a gesture of defiance after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, accusing him of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
He has not commented publicly on the move, but his spokesperson said it was legally “null and void” and that Russia found the very questions raised by the ICC to be “outrageous and unacceptable”.
The visit to Mariupol was Putin’s first to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region since the war started, and the closest he has come to the front lines.
While Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a few trips to the battlefield to boost the morale of his troops and talk strategy, Putin has largely remained in the Kremlin while running what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an imperialistic land grab that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people in Ukraine.
Putin’s trip to Mariupol took place in darkness. State TV showed him at the wheel of a car, driving through the city in the company of his deputy prime minister, Khusnullin, and being briefed in detail on the rebuilding of housing, bridges, hospitals, transport routes and a concert hall.
State media said he visited a new residential neighbourhood that was built by Russian military with the first people moving in last September.
“Do you live here? Do you like it?” Putin was shown asking residents.
“Very much. It’s a little piece of heaven that we have here now,” a woman replied, clasping her hands and thanking Putin for “the victory”.
Residents have been “actively” returning, Khusnullin told Putin. Mariupol had a population of half-a-million people before the war and was home to the Azovstal steel plant, one of Europe’s largest, where Ukrainian fighters held out for weeks in underground tunnels and bunkers before being forced to surrender.
“The downtown has been badly damaged,” Khusnullin said. “We want to finish [reconstruction] of the centre by the end of the year, at least the façade part. The centre is very beautiful.”
There was no immediate reaction to the visit from the Ukrainian government.
Mariupol is in the Donetsk region, one of four largely Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Putin moved in September to annex in an action rejected as illegal by most countries at the UN General Assembly.
Putin travelled there by helicopter after a visit to Crimea on the ninth anniversary of its annexation by Russia from Ukraine.
From Mariupol, he went to Rostov in southern Russia, where state TV on Sunday showed him meeting chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, commander of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.
Reuters
