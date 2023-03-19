Politics

State says it’s ready to keep violence in check amid showdown with EFF

Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday

19 March 2023 - 17:48 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 19 March 2023 - 23:10

The EFF-led protest against the government’s stewardship of SA on Monday is set to be a showdown of force between hundreds of thousands of party members and state security forces, including the police and defence force, which have deployed maximum resources to avoid violence.

Security at the main economic hubs — including shopping malls, airports, railways and ports — has been beefed up as the army, crime intelligence and private security companies say they aim to prevent a repeat of the July 2021 unrest, in which hundreds of businesses were looted and more than 300 people killed...

