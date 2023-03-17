JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
Amsterdam — The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.
In its first warrant for Ukraine, the ICC called for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants.
Separately the court issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, on the same charges.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine a year ago. He highlighted during four trips to Ukraine that he was looking at alleged crimes against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.Reuters
ICC issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
Moscow has repeatedly denied its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion
Reuters
