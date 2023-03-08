World / Europe

UK hits ‘violators of women’s rights’ with sanctions

Alleged perpetrators in Iran, Syria, Central African Republic and South Sudan targeted

08 March 2023 - 17:15 William James
Women gather during a funeral of the victims of assault that killed 25 people, in the streets of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, Iran, September 24 2018. Picture: TASNIM NEWS/REUTERS
London — Britain on Wednesday announced a package of sanctions against what it described as “global violators of women’s rights” based in Iran, Syria, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

The asset freezes and travel bans were introduced on International Women’s Day, applying to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape. An Iranian government institution was also sanctioned.

“These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable,” foreign minister James Cleverly said. “We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain.”

The sanctions came alongside the publication of the government’s “Women and Girls Strategy” setting out its plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide.

Reuters

