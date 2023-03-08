Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points
UK hits ‘violators of women’s rights’ with sanctions
Alleged perpetrators in Iran, Syria, Central African Republic and South Sudan targeted
London — Britain on Wednesday announced a package of sanctions against what it described as “global violators of women’s rights” based in Iran, Syria, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.
The asset freezes and travel bans were introduced on International Women’s Day, applying to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape. An Iranian government institution was also sanctioned.
“These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable,” foreign minister James Cleverly said. “We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain.”
The sanctions came alongside the publication of the government’s “Women and Girls Strategy” setting out its plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide.
Reuters
