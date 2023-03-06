Investors' attention this week turns to Fed chair Jerome Powell and key US economic data
Dubai — Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday.
According to the official IRNA news agency, he reaffirmed the law after months of unrest that sparked a fatal security crackdown.
“Removing one’s hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished,” Ejei said.
“With the help of the judiciary and executive, authorities will use all available means to deal with the people who co-operate with the enemy and commit this sin that harms public order.”
The September 16 death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody for flouting the dress code triggered nationwide protests.
A severe crackdown by security forces has largely stifled the unrest in recent weeks.
Reuters
Iran’s judicial chief threatens to punish women for violating dress code
Not wearing the hijab is said to be sinful, abnormal and equivalent to co-operating with the enemy
