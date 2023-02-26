Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
Rome — Dozens of people died while many survived when a boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks near the coast of southern Italy early on Sunday, the Italian coast guard and police said.
The shipwreck happened near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region at the tip of Italy’s boot.
The boat left from Izmir in eastern Turkey three or four days ago, carrying people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia, said an Italian official.
“According to survivors, 140 to 150 people had been aboard,” Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters by telephone.
She said 45 migrants had died. Of the 81 survivors who came ashore, 22 were in hospital. Most of the survivors came from Afghanistan.
The boat hit rocks “a few metres from the shore”, the coast guard said. The search for other possible survivors was still on.
Earlier, the mayor of Cutro, Antonio Ceraso, told the SkyTG24 news channel that women and children were among the dead.
He said the migrants’ wooden boat “disintegrated” in storm conditions. Wreckage was strewn along about 300m of the shore.
His voice cracking up, Ceraso said he witnessed “a spectacle that you would never want to see in your life ... a gruesome sight ... that stays with you for all your life”.
Firefighters were searching the sea on jet skis but conditions were harsh, making the operation difficult, said Calabria firefighters spokesperson Danilo Maida.
Initial reports from ANSA and other Italian news agencies said 27 bodies washed up on the beach and more were found in the water.
Italian news agency Adnkronos said the migrants caught up in the shipwreck came from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, while ANSA said they came from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
‘Mirage’
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “deep sorrow”, and vowed to stop irregular sea migration to avert more deaths at sea.
Her right-wing government has taken a hard line on migration since it took power in October, mostly by restricting activities of migrant rescue charities with tough new laws.
“It is a huge tragedy which shows the absolute need to act firmly against irregular migration channels,” interior minister Matteo Piantedosi said in a separate statement.
It was “essential” to stop sea crossings which, offering migrants the “illusory mirage of a better life” in Europe, enrich traffickers and “cause tragedies like today’s”, he added.
Pope Francis, a champion of migrants’ rights, said he was praying for everyone involved in the shipwreck during his Sunday address at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea. The central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world’s most dangerous.
According to the International Organisation for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, 20,333 people have died or gone missing in the central Mediterranean since 2014.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck
Pope prays for victims as rescue workers hunt for survivors after boat breaks up in storm and ploughs into rocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.