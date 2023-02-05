Fierce fighting in Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
Ramaphosa scheduled to give keynote address to more than 7,000 people
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
US president wanted to destroy the alleged spy craft as soon as he learnt about it
Costa Rican goalkeeper pulls off string of reflex saves to deny Leeds
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Kyiv — The head of Russia’s private Wagner militia said on Sunday that fierce fighting was continuing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces’ attention for weeks.
Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner group, said his soldiers were “fighting for every street, every house, every stairwell” against Ukrainian forces who were not retreating.
Russian forces have been trying to encircle and capture Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donbas region, for weeks, and appear to be making slow, grinding and costly progress.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said repeatedly in recent days that the situation around the city is tough.
“Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress,” he said on Friday.
Britain’s defence ministry said on Sunday Russia had made “small advances” in its attempt to encircle Bakhmut.
If Russian forces manage to capture the city, which has been decimated by months of artillery shelling, it would be their most important strategic advance since last summer, when an initial offensive through the east of Ukraine came to a halt and was eventually reversed in a series of stunning Ukrainian counteroffensives in the second half of 2022.
Prigozhin rejected reports in Russian media outlets that Ukrainian troops were abandoning Bakhmut.
“Ukrainian forces are not retreating anywhere. They are fighting to the last,” he said in a statement published on his Telegram channel. “Fierce battles are going on in the northern quarters for every street, every house, every stairwell,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fierce fighting in Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
Ukrainians deny they have abandoned city considered a fortress
Kyiv — The head of Russia’s private Wagner militia said on Sunday that fierce fighting was continuing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces’ attention for weeks.
Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner group, said his soldiers were “fighting for every street, every house, every stairwell” against Ukrainian forces who were not retreating.
Russian forces have been trying to encircle and capture Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donbas region, for weeks, and appear to be making slow, grinding and costly progress.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said repeatedly in recent days that the situation around the city is tough.
“Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress,” he said on Friday.
Britain’s defence ministry said on Sunday Russia had made “small advances” in its attempt to encircle Bakhmut.
If Russian forces manage to capture the city, which has been decimated by months of artillery shelling, it would be their most important strategic advance since last summer, when an initial offensive through the east of Ukraine came to a halt and was eventually reversed in a series of stunning Ukrainian counteroffensives in the second half of 2022.
Prigozhin rejected reports in Russian media outlets that Ukrainian troops were abandoning Bakhmut.
“Ukrainian forces are not retreating anywhere. They are fighting to the last,” he said in a statement published on his Telegram channel. “Fierce battles are going on in the northern quarters for every street, every house, every stairwell,” he said.
Reuters
Ukraine takes on Wagner boss and Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin
Germany has evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says prosecutor
Air raid alerts sound in Kyiv as Zelensky hosts EU leaders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BOBBY GHOSH: SA needs to stop indulging monsters
ANDREAS KLUTH: Lula has lost the plot on Russia-Ukraine
Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about Russian army
Russian military production offsets Ukraine war’s economic fallout
UN experts call for probe into possible war crimes by Russia’s Wagner in Mali
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.