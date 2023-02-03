World / Europe

Ukraine takes on Wagner boss and Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin

‘The head of this group is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in the war against Ukraine’

03 February 2023 - 15:57 Olena Harmash
Men talks inside the PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by Wagner private military group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4 2022. Picture: IGOR RUSSAK/REUTERS
Men talks inside the PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by Wagner private military group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4 2022. Picture: IGOR RUSSAK/REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukraine unveiled a criminal case on Friday against the boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company, and promised to track down and prosecute the company’s fighters who try to flee abroad.

Wagner, run by businessperson Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has recruited thousands of fighters, including convicts from Russian prisons, to wage war in Ukraine. Prigozhin says his group is pivotal in recent battles in the east of Ukraine, among the bloodiest of the war.

“The prosecutor-general’s office has served a notice of suspicion to the head of the private military company 'Wagner',” prosecutor-general Andriy Kostin said in a statement on Facebook that did not identify Prigozhin by name.

“The head of this group is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in the war against Ukraine and, with the Kremlin's permission, resolves staff issues by recruiting tens of thousands of prisoners.”

There was no immediate comment from Prigozhin. In January he dismissed US allegations against Wagner, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years.

Under Ukraine's criminal code, suspects in criminal cases must be informed in a “notice of suspicion”. The statement did not say how such a notice could have been served to Prigozhin.

Kostin listed accusations against Wagner including encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity and waging an aggressive war. He said Wagner mercenaries of all ranks would be held responsible, including those who fled abroad.

Ukraine would send Oslo a “request for investigative actions” against a former Wagner commander arrested in Norway last month, Kostin said.

“I am certain together with international partners we will ensure comprehensive responsibility both for every criminal who came to our land with weapons in his hands and also for their patrons who do business in blood,” Kostin said.

Reuters

Air raid alerts sound in Kyiv as Zelensky hosts EU leaders

The EU leaders are in Kyiv to discuss further sanctions on Russia and Ukraine’s prospects of joining the European bloc
World
2 hours ago

US designates Wagner mercenary group as ‘transnational criminal organisation’

Treasury department also targets dozens of entities and individuals linked to the Russian  company and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin
World
1 week ago

Ukraine forces hold on in Soledar as fighting intensifies

Both Ukraine and Russia have endured heavy losses in the battle for the small salt-mining town
World
3 weeks ago

Russian oligarch Prigozhin admits to interfering in US elections

Founder of the Wagner mercenary group says on eve of US midterm elections that Russia has interfered and will continue to
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine officials raid home of Zelensky-linked ...
World / Europe
2.
Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about ...
World / Europe
3.
Pope urges Congolese to stamp out corruption
World / Africa
4.
US gains access to four more military bases in ...
World / Asia
5.
New rockets for Ukraine will keep Russia further ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Air raid alerts sound in Kyiv as Zelensky hosts EU leaders

World / Europe

US designates Wagner mercenary group as ‘transnational criminal organisation’

World / Americas

Ukraine forces hold on in Soledar as fighting intensifies

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.