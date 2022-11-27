Several people killed as landslide tears across Italy’s island of Ischia

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
Casamicciola Terme — At least seven people, including a newborn baby and two children, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, an official said on Sunday.
Five people were still missing, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference. Dozens of emergency workers rushed to the island while rescue divers searched the waters off the coast, he said.
A wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island’s highest mountain on Saturday and crashed down over houses and roads in and around town of Casamicciola Terme.
Photographs and aerial video showed buildings smashed by the landslide and several cars pushed into the sea by what one resident described as “a waterfall of water and mud”.
Heavy rain
Ischia is a densely populated volcanic island which lies about 30km from Naples. It draws visitors to its thermal baths and picturesque coastline.
Episodes of heavy rainfall are becoming more common and more intense in the light of climate change, experts say, worsening hydrogeological risks in many parts of Italy.
Statistics show Ischia has a large number of houses that were built illegally, putting inhabitants at permanent risk from flooding and earthquakes.
The fatal landslide has reignited political controversy over pardons for unlawful buildings granted in recent decades and the reluctance of some politicians to address the issue.
“People must understand that they can’t live in some areas and buildings in risky areas must be torn down,” Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca told state broadcaster RAI on Sunday.
Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni held a cabinet meeting on Sunday and issued a decree aimed at providing swift help to people in need following the disaster, including some 230 people who were evacuated.
The decree earmarked an initial aid package of €2m and envisaged a suspension of tax payments for residents until the end of the year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Several people killed as landslide tears across Italy’s island of Ischia
Casamicciola Terme — At least seven people, including a newborn baby and two children, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, an official said on Sunday.
Five people were still missing, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference. Dozens of emergency workers rushed to the island while rescue divers searched the waters off the coast, he said.
A wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island’s highest mountain on Saturday and crashed down over houses and roads in and around town of Casamicciola Terme.
Photographs and aerial video showed buildings smashed by the landslide and several cars pushed into the sea by what one resident described as “a waterfall of water and mud”.
Heavy rain
Ischia is a densely populated volcanic island which lies about 30km from Naples. It draws visitors to its thermal baths and picturesque coastline.
Episodes of heavy rainfall are becoming more common and more intense in the light of climate change, experts say, worsening hydrogeological risks in many parts of Italy.
Statistics show Ischia has a large number of houses that were built illegally, putting inhabitants at permanent risk from flooding and earthquakes.
The fatal landslide has reignited political controversy over pardons for unlawful buildings granted in recent decades and the reluctance of some politicians to address the issue.
“People must understand that they can’t live in some areas and buildings in risky areas must be torn down,” Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca told state broadcaster RAI on Sunday.
Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni held a cabinet meeting on Sunday and issued a decree aimed at providing swift help to people in need following the disaster, including some 230 people who were evacuated.
The decree earmarked an initial aid package of €2m and envisaged a suspension of tax payments for residents until the end of the year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Santam partners with eThekwini after taking a R4.4bn hit from flooding
ABE CAMBRIDGE: Big business has enormous climate-change agency
EXPLAINER: What the IPCC research advises on climate change
Global warming ‘climate chaos’ points to closing window, UN warns
Floods in West and Central Africa kill hundreds, submerge farmlands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.