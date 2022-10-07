×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UN votes yes to probe alleged human rights abuses in Russia

Friday’s win comes as a relief to Western countries after the historic defeat of a China motion on Thursday

07 October 2022 - 16:27 Reuters
Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room in UN Geneva used by the United Nations Human Rights Council with ceiling sculpture by the prominent contemporary Spanish artist Miquel Barcelo. File Picture: S.P. Vogel
Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room in UN Geneva used by the United Nations Human Rights Council with ceiling sculpture by the prominent contemporary Spanish artist Miquel Barcelo. File Picture: S.P. Vogel

Geneva — A UN human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a “climate of fear” through repression and violence.

Members voted 17 in favour and six against, with 24 abstaining. The move is the first time that the 16-year-old Human Rights Council has set up a Special Rapporteur to examine the rights record of one of its so-called P5 members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council.

“We want it to be clear today that we didn’t forget those who struggle for freedom at home while [Russian President Vladimir] Putin represses the Russian people and carries out oppression overseas,” Britain's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Simon Manley, told Reuters right after the vote.

Nearly 50 countries brought the motion including Britain, all EU countries, barring Hungary, as well as the US, Ukraine, Japan and Colombia. Those who voted against were China, Venezuela, Cuba, Eritrea, Bolivia and Kazakhstan.

The move follows stronger Russian laws in 2022 to punish people Moscow says discredit the armed forces or spread fake information, and the forced closure of human rights groups, including Memorial, which won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said the motion contained a “stream of false allegations”.

“This draft resolution is one more example of how Western countries are using this council to obtain their political goals,” he said.

China’s envoy Yang Zhilun accused the Western countries who tabled the motion of double standards on human rights, pointing to problems with racism and migrants at home.

The 47-member council is deeply divided, with a growing chorus of countries led by Russia and China opposing any action against specific countries, which they say amounts to political meddling.

Friday’s win comes as a relief to Western countries after the historic defeat of a China motion on Thursday. 

Reuters

Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian Nobel Committee honours ‘three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence ’
World
7 hours ago

Russian former journalist Ivan Safronov jailed for 22 years for treason

Lawyer says the sentence is ’savage, demonstratively cruel punishment’
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Switzerland’s green energy policy poses ...
World / Europe
2.
Yemen truce expires, and citizens remain starving ...
World / Middle East
3.
Putin not joking about using nuclear weapons, ...
World / Americas
4.
Vladimir Putin turns 70, with fans and critics ...
World / Europe
5.
China gets away with avoiding more scrutiny of ...
World

Related Articles

Russians turn to lawyers to avoid fighting in Ukraine

World / Europe

Protests against Putin’s new draft spread in Dagestan

World / Europe

Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion

World / Europe

Briton dies in detention in breakaway east Ukraine region

World / Europe

EU tells Hungary, Poland to bolster democracy

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.