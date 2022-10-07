×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US hires more workers while September unemployment rate drops

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month and the jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, the Labor Department said in its closely watched report

07 October 2022 - 15:29 Lucia Mutikani
A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Washington — US employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labour market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for August was unrevised to show 315,000 jobs added as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 job gains, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000.

The unemployment rate was at 3.7% in August.

With the labour market still tight, wage gains remained solid. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% after a similar rise in August. That lowered the annual increase in wages to 5.0% from 5.2% in August. The Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker, which controls for compositional effects like skill level, occupation and geography, is running above 6%.

The labour market has largely been resilient to the higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions, with economists saying businesses are reluctant to lay off workers after difficulties hiring in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced some people out of the workforce, partly due to prolonged illness caused by the virus.

While government data this week showed job openings dropped by 1.1-million, the largest decline since April 2020, to 10.1-million on the last day of August, there are still 4-million more vacancies than there are unemployed Americans. An Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed several services industries reporting labour shortages in September.

But with the headwinds from higher borrowing costs and slowing demand rising, economists expect companies will significantly pull back on hiring, with negative payrolls likely next year. Economists say businesses have been backfilling open positions as they struggled to expand headcount to match increased demand for their products, driving up job gains.

The US central bank has hiked its policy rate from near-zero at the beginning of this year to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%, and last month signalled more large increases were on the way this year.

September’s consumer price report next Thursday will also help policymakers to assess their progress in the battle against inflation ahead of their November 1-2 policy meeting.

Financial markets have almost priced-in a fourth 75-basis points rate increase at that meeting, according to according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Reuters

Solar scams rife as Lebanon power cuts spark rush for green energy

Growing number of people fall victim to shoddy installations and fraudsters
World
3 days ago

Germany’s got gas so don’t worry about winter

But this is why: one in 10 mid-sized firms, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices
World
1 week ago

Belgium under pressure as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban

European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Switzerland’s green energy policy poses ...
World / Europe
2.
Putin not joking about using nuclear weapons, ...
World / Americas
3.
Yemen truce expires, and citizens remain starving ...
World / Middle East
4.
China gets away with avoiding more scrutiny of ...
World
5.
US says Ukrainians were behind the killing of ...
World

Related Articles

Gold on track for weekly gain

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE moves cautiously higher ahead of Friday’s US payroll data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.