×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant released

Ukraine said a Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday as he travelled from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant’s staff live

03 October 2022 - 17:49 Francois Murphy
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on August 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on August 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Vienna — The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been released, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday after a detention that Ukraine blamed on Russia and called an act of terror.

Ukraine said a Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday as he travelled from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant’s staff live. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant in conditions the International Atomic Energy Agency says put safety at risk.

The IAEA said on Saturday it had been in contact with “the relevant authorities” without mentioning Russia by name and said it had been informed that Murashov was in “temporary detention”.

“I welcome the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of #Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant; I have received confirmation that Mr Murashov has returned to his family safely,” Grossi said on Twitter on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling that has damaged buildings on the plant’s grounds and the IAEA has called for the establishment of a protection zone around the site to reduce the risk of a potentially catastrophic accident. Grossi is due to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv this week.

The IAEA said on Saturday that Murashov’s detention “has an immediate and serious impact on decision-making in ensuring the safety and security of the plant”, adding to the existing security concerns at the facility.

Reuters

Uncertainty about Russia’s hasty drive to annex four regions

Kremlin says it cannot say precisely where the borders of the annexed zones are
News
10 hours ago

Ukraine recaptures areas in Kherson region

The victory opens a second big front that is forcing Moscow to abandon ground just days after claiming to annex it
World
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine recaptures areas in Kherson region
World / Europe
2.
Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense ...
World / Americas
3.
Putin ally pours scorn on Russia’s top generals
World / Europe
4.
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26m to settle crypto ...
World / Americas
5.
Maduro frees seven Americans in swap for his ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russians on back foot as Ukraine celebrates recapturing Lyman

World / Europe

Encirclement of Russian forces in Ukraine overshadows Putin’s annexation

World / Europe

Stage set for Russia annexing parts of Ukraine

World / Europe

UN’s Guterres slams Putin’s plan to annex seized Ukrainian land

World / Europe

Putin poised to proclaim annexation of Ukraine territory as anger mounts

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.