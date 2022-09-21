Putin mobilises more troops, warns West over ‘nuclear blackmail’

Spot gold was flat at $1,663.68 per ounce, while US gold futures were also trading flat at $1,671.90
Putin’s Ukrainian adventure has failed, because he cannot incite in Russians the same level of hatred that Hitler and Mussolini did in the German and Italian peoples
Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Gas producer Santos has two weeks to shut down drilling operations off the north coast of Australia as Indigenous groups argue they were not properly consulted
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Corporates that previously flew their staff in the premium segment are opting for online gatherings
Kyiv — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War 2, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.
“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people — this is not a bluff,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had “lots of weapons to reply”.
Russia’s defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reservists called and would apply to those with previous military experience.
Putin’s partial mobilisation significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.
Putin said the partial military mobilisation of its 2-million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, saying the West did not want peace in Ukraine.
Putin’s speech was a worrying escalation and the threats he made in it must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.
“Clearly, it’s something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control — I’m not sure he’s in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation,” she said.
Russia’s rouble fell and global oil prices surged after Putin’s comments. The war has already caused a spike in fuel and food prices around the world.
‘Liberate Ukraine’
Putin restated his aim was to “liberate” east Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the “yoke” of Ukraine.
Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.
Russia now holds about 60% of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.
Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.
Ahead of Putin’s speech, in an apparently co-ordinated move on Tuesday, Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin mobilises more troops, warns West over ‘nuclear blackmail’
Russia’s defence minister says reserves will be increased in the country’s first mobilisation since World War 2
Kyiv — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War 2, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.
“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people — this is not a bluff,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had “lots of weapons to reply”.
Russia’s defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reservists called and would apply to those with previous military experience.
Putin’s partial mobilisation significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.
Putin said the partial military mobilisation of its 2-million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, saying the West did not want peace in Ukraine.
Putin’s speech was a worrying escalation and the threats he made in it must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.
“Clearly, it’s something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control — I’m not sure he’s in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation,” she said.
Russia’s rouble fell and global oil prices surged after Putin’s comments. The war has already caused a spike in fuel and food prices around the world.
‘Liberate Ukraine’
Putin restated his aim was to “liberate” east Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the “yoke” of Ukraine.
Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.
Russia now holds about 60% of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.
Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.
Ahead of Putin’s speech, in an apparently co-ordinated move on Tuesday, Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days.
Reuters
Nato and Ukraine denounce Russia’s ‘sham’ referendum plans to annex Donbas
Russia may step up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Britain says
Putin acknowledges China’s ‘concerns’ over Ukraine in recent summit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.