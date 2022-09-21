F1 to host record 24-race calendar after new deal for Monaco

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Las Vegas ‘buzzing with excitement’ over a race under floodlights on the famous Strip
Formula One will have a record 24 races next season with Las Vegas making its floodlit debut in November and Monaco signing a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025.
But while Formula One has been negotiating with SA’s Kyalami circuit that deal has yet to be done.
The governing FIA announced the approval of the calendar, with the Las Vegas Strip circuit taking a November 18 date as the season’s penultimate round and third in the US. It will also be the first race to be held on a Saturday since 1985.
“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to take F1 race weekends to the next level,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The entire city is buzzing with excitement for next year’s race.”
The Grand Prix’s 6.12km track along the famed Las Vegas Strip will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace at an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
Monaco, historically the most glamorous race, had its future thrown into doubt earlier in the year amid contract renewal talks. Formula One said a new three-year deal had now been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco, whose president, Michel Boeri, added that it was likely to be renewed.
The principality retains its traditional May 28 slot as the eighth race and middle part of a triple-header with Italy’s Imola and Spain’s Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona.
This season was to have had a record 23 races but that was reduced to 22 after Russia’s race in Sochi was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.
Bahrain will open the season on March 5, with Abu Dhabi hosting the final round on November 26.
The calendar also avoids a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year on June 10-11.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 9 will be on the weekend before the Wimbledon men’s and women’s tennis finals on July 15-16.
The traditional August break is maintained, with Belgium becoming the last race before it at the end of July — and following on from Hungary — rather than the first after. Belgium’s longer-term future remains uncertain, with organisers signing only a one-year extension in August.
“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.”
Qatar, with a race on October 8, returns as a fourth Middle Eastern round after being absent this year due to the country hosting the Soccer World Cup.
China, which last hosted a race in 2019, returns despite lingering uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions. France has been dropped — as previously announced. Azerbaijan and Miami remain as back-to-back races on April 30 and May 7, respectively.
There was no confirmation of which races would be held in the sprint format, with the sport seeking as many as six after three this year.
“Formula One has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport,” said Domenicali.
Calendar:
March 5 — Bahrain
March 19 — Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2 — Australia (Melbourne)
April 16 — China (Shanghai)
April 30 — Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7 — Miami
May 21 — Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28 — Monaco
June 4 — Spain (Barcelona)
June 18 — Canada (Montreal)
July 2 — Austria (Spielberg)
July 9 — Britain (Silverstone)
July 23 — Hungary
July 30 — Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
Aug 27 — Netherlands (Zandvoort)
Sept 3 — Italy (Monza)
Sept 17 — Singapore
Sept 24 — Japan (Suzuka)
Oct 8 — Qatar
Oct 22 — US (Austin)
Oct 29 — Mexico
Nov 5 — Brazil (Interlagos)
Nov 18 — Las Vegas
Nov 26 — Abu Dhabi
