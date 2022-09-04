×

Boris Johnson is out but not down, says aide

Outgoing prime minister will take his seat as an MP but may make a return to high office one day

04 September 2022 - 17:20 Elizabeth Piper
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit with members of the Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes, Britain, August 31 2022. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit with members of the Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes, Britain, August 31 2022. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS

London — People should not write off Boris Johnson, a former close aide to the leader said on Sunday, suggesting the outgoing British prime minister could make a return to high office one day despite being forced from power.

Johnson, forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal drained away support for his administration, will hand over power on Tuesday after the governing Conservative Party names its new leader on Monday.

Foreign minister Liz Truss is widely expected to win the leadership contest and succeed Johnson, taking on challenges including what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest.

Asked whether Johnson could return to power, Edward Lister, a close adviser for years and chief of staff at Downing Street for a brief time in 2020-2021, told Sky News: “Well, maybe in the future. I’d never say never on anything with Boris Johnson, anything is possible.

“He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, if the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything could happen. I am not going to predict; all I am saying is I would never write him off.”

Johnson, in office since July 2019, has said he will continue as an MP after he steps down, promising loyalty to his successor. But many will be watching whether he will cause problems for the new prime minister by trying to assert his will.

Asked at a news conference last week what kind of former prime minister he would be, Johnson said: “Only time will tell ... My intention and what I certainly will do is give my full and unqualified support to whoever takes over from me, and otherwise really to get on with life.”

Johnson’s advisers have been guarded over his plans, saying little more than he will continue his duties as an MP and will no longer be “public property”.

But he faces an investigation into whether he misled parliament with his comments on “partygate” — events that broke Covid-19 lockdown rules at his Downing Street office and residence. That could mean repeat airings of, or more details from, the sometimes alcohol-fuelled Downing Street parties — potentially a thorn in the side for the new prime minister, who will want to try to restore trust in the office.

Reuters

Sterling slides to lowest since March 2020 and analysts expect worse ahead

UK inflation, economic weakness and uncertainty about the policies of the new prime minister  have made the pound vulnerable, say analysts
Markets
3 days ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: Could a prime minister Liz Truss be a great UK leader?

Prime minister Truss would be a departure from candidate Truss: she hates handouts but will have to write many cheques as the cost of living crisis ...
Opinion
5 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Liz Truss likely to be UK’s next prime minister

But she is not as popular with the party faithful as Boris Johnson and may find herself battling for working class votes
Opinion
1 week ago

Liz Truss risks ditching analysis for politics over BOE comments

Calling the bank’s independence into question will only dig the economy into a deeper hole
Opinion
1 week ago
