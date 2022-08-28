×

Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: Liz Truss likely to be UK’s next prime minister

But she is not as popular with the party faithful as Boris Johnson and may find herself battling for working class votes

28 August 2022 - 15:53

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, looks set to be the UK’s new prime minister. Polling by YouGov on August 19 of those Conservative Party members voting to select the new party leader showed overwhelming support for Truss over her last remaining rival, former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

 The YouGov poll took place with nearly all ballot papers received: 57% of party members had already cast their vote, with 38% still intending to. Sixty-eight percent of members who submitted ballot papers voted for Truss, compared to 32% for Sunak. Even with the narrower margin when including the voting intentions of those yet to vote, it looks like Truss will get 60% of the vote overall. ..

