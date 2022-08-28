DESNÉ MASIE: Liz Truss likely to be UK’s next prime minister

As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
But she is not as popular with the party faithful as Boris Johnson and may find herself battling for working class votes
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Elevated inflation and rising interest rates will start to weigh on demand and economic activity
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Theft and pipeline sabotage have cut Nigeria’s oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, looks set to be the UK’s new prime minister. Polling by YouGov on August 19 of those Conservative Party members voting to select the new party leader showed overwhelming support for Truss over her last remaining rival, former chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The YouGov poll took place with nearly all ballot papers received: 57% of party members had already cast their vote, with 38% still intending to. Sixty-eight percent of members who submitted ballot papers voted for Truss, compared to 32% for Sunak. Even with the narrower margin when including the voting intentions of those yet to vote, it looks like Truss will get 60% of the vote overall. ..
