Sunak undaunted as Truss extends lead in Tory leadership race

Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
It’s time to stop talking and get the renewable energy machine rolling
The trade union will not accept an offer made by the Fuel Retailers Association and is now mobilising members for a ‘national strike’
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The delivery service, which is exploring a partnership or sale for Grubhub, has announced staff cuts in France and plans to scale back spending
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Peace plan is at risk if there are any more executions, warns chair of the regional grouping
The roles of Mark Boucher, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kershav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock should be celebrated
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
London — Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said it was still “early days” in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after an opinion poll showed his rival, Liz Truss, had extended her lead in the race to be Britain’s next leader.
The governing Conservative Party is choosing a new leader after Johnson was forced to announce his resignation when ministers resigned en masse from his government citing a series of scandals and missteps over the past 12 months.
Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Johnson’s downfall, and foreign secretary Truss are the two remaining candidates in the contest.
“It’s still early days and I’m looking forward to meeting many more of you in the coming weeks,” Sunak said in a tweet ahead of campaigning among members of the Conservative Party later on Wednesday.
The party’s members will vote by postal ballot or online over the next few weeks with a winner announced on September 5. Plans to allow voters to change their mind at the last minute were abandoned due to concerns about the security of the online voting system.
The winner of the party leadership contest will inherit a parliamentary majority and therefore become prime minister.
On Tuesday, an opinion poll showed Truss held a 34-point lead over Sunak among Conservative Party members, with 86% telling pollster YouGov they had decided how they would vote.
However, polling officials say there are doubts about the reliability of measuring the support among the roughly 200,000 Conservative party members. Far fewer polls are carried out on this group, who make up about 0.3% of the British population, than among the public before elections.
Truss suffered the first major misstep of her campaign on Tuesday when she was forced to backtrack on one of her most striking pledges a day after announcing it following a backlash from fellow Conservatives and opposition parties.
Truss had set out plans to save billions of pounds a year in government spending in a pledge opponents said would require cutting the pay of public sector workers, including nurses and teachers, outside the wealthy southeast of England.
Tax promises
Sunak has struggled in the race, partly due to his role in Johnson’s resignation and over his record in the government.
As finance minister, Sunak implemented tax increases to pay for government support offered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to help Britons subsidise soaring energy bills. That has drawn criticism from many activists in the historically low-tax party.
Sunak has pledged to cut taxes over time to avoid stoking inflation, but Truss has said she would act immediately to lower the tax burden.
“Almost undoubtedly Mr Sunak’s problems are a combination of policy position and personality,” John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde and one of Britain’s leading polling experts, told Times Radio.
“He tells us that he’s an instinctive tax cutter, but of course for good or ill as chancellor he has presided over an increase in taxation and spending, and that is something which causes angst within large sections of the Conservative Party.”
The delivery of ballot papers to Conservative members to vote have been delayed and plans to allow people to change their votes during the contest have been scrapped amid concerns hackers could change members’ ballots.
Under the initial rules of the race, party members would have been able to change their votes after submitting them if they decided to switch their support.
The Conservative Party said it had enhanced security around the ballot process after discussions with Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sunak undaunted as Truss extends lead in Tory leadership race
Conservative Party members will vote by postal ballot or online over the next few weeks with a winner announced on September 5
London — Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said it was still “early days” in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after an opinion poll showed his rival, Liz Truss, had extended her lead in the race to be Britain’s next leader.
The governing Conservative Party is choosing a new leader after Johnson was forced to announce his resignation when ministers resigned en masse from his government citing a series of scandals and missteps over the past 12 months.
Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Johnson’s downfall, and foreign secretary Truss are the two remaining candidates in the contest.
“It’s still early days and I’m looking forward to meeting many more of you in the coming weeks,” Sunak said in a tweet ahead of campaigning among members of the Conservative Party later on Wednesday.
The party’s members will vote by postal ballot or online over the next few weeks with a winner announced on September 5. Plans to allow voters to change their mind at the last minute were abandoned due to concerns about the security of the online voting system.
The winner of the party leadership contest will inherit a parliamentary majority and therefore become prime minister.
On Tuesday, an opinion poll showed Truss held a 34-point lead over Sunak among Conservative Party members, with 86% telling pollster YouGov they had decided how they would vote.
However, polling officials say there are doubts about the reliability of measuring the support among the roughly 200,000 Conservative party members. Far fewer polls are carried out on this group, who make up about 0.3% of the British population, than among the public before elections.
Truss suffered the first major misstep of her campaign on Tuesday when she was forced to backtrack on one of her most striking pledges a day after announcing it following a backlash from fellow Conservatives and opposition parties.
Truss had set out plans to save billions of pounds a year in government spending in a pledge opponents said would require cutting the pay of public sector workers, including nurses and teachers, outside the wealthy southeast of England.
Tax promises
Sunak has struggled in the race, partly due to his role in Johnson’s resignation and over his record in the government.
As finance minister, Sunak implemented tax increases to pay for government support offered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to help Britons subsidise soaring energy bills. That has drawn criticism from many activists in the historically low-tax party.
Sunak has pledged to cut taxes over time to avoid stoking inflation, but Truss has said she would act immediately to lower the tax burden.
“Almost undoubtedly Mr Sunak’s problems are a combination of policy position and personality,” John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde and one of Britain’s leading polling experts, told Times Radio.
“He tells us that he’s an instinctive tax cutter, but of course for good or ill as chancellor he has presided over an increase in taxation and spending, and that is something which causes angst within large sections of the Conservative Party.”
The delivery of ballot papers to Conservative members to vote have been delayed and plans to allow people to change their votes during the contest have been scrapped amid concerns hackers could change members’ ballots.
Under the initial rules of the race, party members would have been able to change their votes after submitting them if they decided to switch their support.
The Conservative Party said it had enhanced security around the ballot process after discussions with Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.
Reuters
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in final two to lead Britain
Cost of servicing debt soars as UK is forced to borrow more
Tory candidates question the role of Bank of England
DESNÉ MASIE: The UK may yet find prime ministers worse than Johnson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rishi Sunak commits to cutting UK income tax by 20% within seven years
Sunak’s leadership campaign looks to be in trouble after U-turn on tax
Hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in UK premier contest
Britain’s PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal immigration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.