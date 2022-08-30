Existing law to be tested against unexplained wealth

Investors remain spooked by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s latest commitment to fight inflation with further rate hikes
French tax officials spot undeclared swimming pools and rake in millions in extra tax
Teachers, politicians and cultural expert slam KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer’s idea as inappropriate and not supportive of cultural diversity or social cohesion
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Customers can borrow as much as R500 for as long as a month
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
World Food Programme says the shipment will allow it to deliver the grain to 1.53-million people in Ethiopia and cover their needs for a month
SA golfer’s maiden DP World Tour and European Masters victories set him up for ‘Africa’s Major’
The suburb has something of everything from chop-shops and R5 kiosks, to elite boutiques, fine-china tea rooms and some interesting art
A number of government departments, law enforcement and prosecution agencies are going to pilot the use of existing legislation as a means to investigate and recover unexplained wealth.
Unexplained wealth is when the assets of an individual exceed the declared sources of income and are suspected to have been acquired through illegal means...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Existing law to be tested against unexplained wealth
Collaboration brings together NPA, Hawks, department of justice and Sars to prosecute individuals whose wealth exceeds their declared income
A number of government departments, law enforcement and prosecution agencies are going to pilot the use of existing legislation as a means to investigate and recover unexplained wealth.
Unexplained wealth is when the assets of an individual exceed the declared sources of income and are suspected to have been acquired through illegal means...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.