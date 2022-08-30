×

National

Existing law to be tested against unexplained wealth

Collaboration brings together NPA, Hawks, department of justice and Sars to prosecute individuals whose wealth exceeds their declared income

30 August 2022 - 17:47 Linda Ensor

A number of government departments, law enforcement and prosecution agencies are going to pilot the use of existing legislation as a means to investigate and recover unexplained wealth.

Unexplained wealth is when the assets of an individual exceed the declared sources of income and are suspected to have been acquired through illegal means...

