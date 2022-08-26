×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

The theatre returns to beleaguered Ukraine

Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion

26 August 2022 - 16:13 Umit Bektas
General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion,in Mariupol,Ukraine, in this picture released March 18 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion,in Mariupol,Ukraine, in this picture released March 18 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS

Mykolaiv, Ukraine — Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion in an underground shelter converted into a tiny theatre.

A few dozen theatregoers descended steep concrete steps into the subterranean venue on Thursday for the opening night of a show put on by the Mykolaiv Art Drama Theatre. Their usual venue, an ornate 450-seater hall, has been closed due to the six-month war that has seen Mykolaiv, a strategic southern port, repeatedly targeted by Russia forces.

“Of course, many plays have been cancelled, because some male actors went away to fight, some went abroad as temporary refugees. So, our theatre company has become smaller,” said actress Violeta Mamykina, speaking in her cramped dressing room before going on stage.

Theatre manager Artem Svystun described the performance as “art-therapy”, giving local people who have stayed on in the city some brief respite from the stress of the war.

Ievhen Studzinskyi, who was in the audience for Thursday night’s show, agreed.

“When I went outside, I said it plain and simple, ‘it was fun’,” he said. “There were tears. There was food for thought. There was a philosophy, depth. I felt really good.”

Reuters

Russian missile kills more than 20 civilians in attack on Ukraine’s independence day

The independence day holiday also coincided with six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion

Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
World
1 day ago

Russian rockets kill 22 at a train station, Zelensky tells UN Security Council

Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Europe faces a freezing winter of discontent
World / Americas
2.
Activist journalist in Vietnam loses appeal ...
World / Asia
3.
Russia arrests two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian carmaker offers a tale of two economies
World / Europe
5.
Turkish travellers struggle to get European visas
World / Europe

Related Articles

All eyes on Zaporizhzhia plant as nuclear disaster fears grow

World / Europe

Russian rockets kill 22 at a train station, Zelensky tells UN Security Council

World / Europe

Russia arrests two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers for passing data to Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.