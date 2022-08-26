The theatre returns to beleaguered Ukraine

Both contracts jumped by as much as $1 in early trade after slumping by about $2 on Thursday
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
Internationally renowned chef Peter Tempelhoff’s Constantia restaurant exceeds expectations
Mykolaiv, Ukraine — Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion in an underground shelter converted into a tiny theatre.
A few dozen theatregoers descended steep concrete steps into the subterranean venue on Thursday for the opening night of a show put on by the Mykolaiv Art Drama Theatre. Their usual venue, an ornate 450-seater hall, has been closed due to the six-month war that has seen Mykolaiv, a strategic southern port, repeatedly targeted by Russia forces.
“Of course, many plays have been cancelled, because some male actors went away to fight, some went abroad as temporary refugees. So, our theatre company has become smaller,” said actress Violeta Mamykina, speaking in her cramped dressing room before going on stage.
Theatre manager Artem Svystun described the performance as “art-therapy”, giving local people who have stayed on in the city some brief respite from the stress of the war.
Ievhen Studzinskyi, who was in the audience for Thursday night’s show, agreed.
“When I went outside, I said it plain and simple, ‘it was fun’,” he said. “There were tears. There was food for thought. There was a philosophy, depth. I felt really good.”Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The theatre returns to beleaguered Ukraine
Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion
Mykolaiv, Ukraine — Actors in a heavily bombarded city in southern Ukraine have returned to the stage, putting on their first performance since Russia’s invasion in an underground shelter converted into a tiny theatre.
A few dozen theatregoers descended steep concrete steps into the subterranean venue on Thursday for the opening night of a show put on by the Mykolaiv Art Drama Theatre. Their usual venue, an ornate 450-seater hall, has been closed due to the six-month war that has seen Mykolaiv, a strategic southern port, repeatedly targeted by Russia forces.
“Of course, many plays have been cancelled, because some male actors went away to fight, some went abroad as temporary refugees. So, our theatre company has become smaller,” said actress Violeta Mamykina, speaking in her cramped dressing room before going on stage.
Theatre manager Artem Svystun described the performance as “art-therapy”, giving local people who have stayed on in the city some brief respite from the stress of the war.
Ievhen Studzinskyi, who was in the audience for Thursday night’s show, agreed.
“When I went outside, I said it plain and simple, ‘it was fun’,” he said. “There were tears. There was food for thought. There was a philosophy, depth. I felt really good.”
Reuters
Russian missile kills more than 20 civilians in attack on Ukraine’s independence day
Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion
Russian rockets kill 22 at a train station, Zelensky tells UN Security Council
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
All eyes on Zaporizhzhia plant as nuclear disaster fears grow
Russian rockets kill 22 at a train station, Zelensky tells UN Security Council
Russia arrests two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers for passing data to Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.