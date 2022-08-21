×

World / Europe

Who is Alexander Dugin whose daughter died in Moscow bomb attack?

Darya Dugina was driving a car that belonged to her father and ‘he was probably the intended target’

21 August 2022 - 22:47 Agency Staff
Alexander Dugin gestures as he addresses the rally in Moscow, Russia, October 18 2014. Picture: MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Alexander Dugin gestures as he addresses the rally in Moscow, Russia, October 18 2014. Picture: MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Darya Dugina, the daughter of ultranationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening. Acquaintances of Dugina said the car she was driving belonged to her father and that he was probably the intended target.

Who is Alexander Dugin?

• Dugin, 60, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine.

• In his 1997 book, The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia, Dugin was fiercely critical of US influence in Eurasia and called for Russia to rebuild its own authority in the region and advocated breaking up the territory of other nations.

That book featured on army reading lists, but there is no indication that Dugin has ever had direct influence on Russian foreign policy.

• Dugin’s influence over President Vladimir Putin has been a subject for speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and many calling it minimal. He has no official ties to the Kremlin.

• The US imposed sanctions on Dugin in 2015 for being “responsible for or complicit in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia. Picture: TSARGRAD.TV/REUTERS
Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia. Picture: TSARGRAD.TV/REUTERS

• In a statement in March, the US Treasury said his Eurasian Youth Union actively recruited individuals with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

“Dugin controls Geopolitica, a website that serves as a platform for Russian ultranationalists to spread disinformation and propaganda targeting Western and other audiences,” the US Treasury said.

• In 2015, Dugin was quoted as saying by gazeta.ru that his being added to the US sanctions list was “unprecedented” and that sanctions were being imposed for “intellectual activity that breaks no laws”.

• Dugin did not immediately respond to questions emailed to him on Sunday at an address listed on the website of the International Eurasian Movement that he founded.

Political movements

• Dugin’s 1997 book increased his prominence. In the early 1990s, he cofounded the National Bolshevik Party (NBP), which espoused anti-centrist views and whose largely red flag featured a black hammer and sickle at its centre.

• He left the NBP about a decade before it was declared an “extremist organisation” in 2007 and its activities banned in Russia.  He went on to found political and social movements centred on staunchly anti-Western ideas for the future of Eurasia.

• Dugin worked a brief stint as chief editor of Tsargrad TV, a pro-Kremlin, Christian Orthodox channel owned by businessperson Konstantin Malofeev. Malofeev was sanctioned by the US and EU in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies.

• Writing on Tsargrad’s website in May, Dugin said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine required immediate, “patriotic reforms”. He wrote that a “new, eternal, true and profound Russia” needed to be established to attract the people of Ukraine.

“Ukraine can become an integral, organic part of this,” he wrote. “Ukrainians must understand that we are inviting them to create this new, great power. As well as Belarusians, Kazakhs, Armenians, but also Azerbaijanis and Georgians, and all those who not only were and are with us, but also will be.”

Reuters 

Erdogan says in Ukraine talks focused on ways to end Russia’s war

Zelensky says Russia must withdraw all its troops from nuclear power plant
World
3 days ago

Lawyers seek hedge fund help to go after Russia’s billions

Lawyer coalition Ukraine Justice Alliance seeks funding to file legal claims against sanctioned Russians to compensate Ukrainians for losses ...
News
3 days ago

US colleges increase efforts to help Ukrainian students

More than 120 US universities have programmes to help Ukrainian students
World
1 day ago

Kyiv dismisses Russian claim of provocation at nuclear plant

Russia says in event of accident at Zaporizhzhia complex radioactive fallout would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia
World
3 days ago
