×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Danish mall shooter faces questioning by court

The 22-year old shooter killed a 17-year-old man and woman, and a Russian citizen residing in Denmark

04 July 2022 - 11:27 Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard
Nicolaj, 20, reacts after laying down flowers next to an entrance of the Field's shopping centre on July 4 2022, a day after a shooting occurred at the mall, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Nicolaj, 20, reacts after laying down flowers next to an entrance of the Field's shopping centre on July 4 2022, a day after a shooting occurred at the mall, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Copenhagen — Danish police said on Monday four people were in critical condition after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday in which three people were killed.

Chief police inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters there was no indication the shooting had been an "act of terror" or that the suspect had acted together with others.

“There has been some sort of deliberation and preparation [by the suspect] up to this terrible event,” Thomassen told a news conference without providing details on the perpetrator's possible motives.

He said the shooter killed a 17-year-old man and woman, and a Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

The four people wounded by gunshots were all in critical but stable conditions and they included two Swedish citizens, a man and a 16-year-old woman. Thomassen could not say whether the Swedish citizens were living in Denmark or just visiting.

A number of people were slightly injured when fleeing the scene, but not by gunshots, police said.

The suspect, who police said was known to psychiatrists in Denmark, was in possession of a rifle, ammunition and a knife when he was arrested.

It was not immediately clear how the 22-year old Danish male responded to the preliminary charges of manslaughter. He will face questioning in front of a judge later on Monday. 

Reuters

Several people killed in attack at Copenhagen mall

Police arrest a lone Danish man in possible ‘act of terrorism’ at shopping centre in Denmark
World
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Several people killed in attack at Copenhagen mall
World / Europe
2.
Russia says its forces now have full control of ...
World / Europe
3.
Sydney floods trigger evacuation orders for ...
World / Americas
4.
Abortion law is just the start for conservative ...
World / Americas
5.
Record-high exports help Indonesia to boost its ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Danes urged to conserve electricity as energy crisis worsens

News

Grocery-on-demand firms will have to change to make it post-Covid

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.