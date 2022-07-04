Refreshed Volkswagen T-Roc hits sales floors in SA

Volkswagen’s refreshed T-Roc is now on sale at dealers. The T-Roc slots in above the T-Cross and newly launched Taigo in terms of price and size. The coupé-style crossover SUV had its market introduction in 2020, and has sold 4,490 units in SA.

It comes in two specifications and engine choices. The Design equipment line is available in the 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI with 140kW and offered with two-tone paintwork, chrome elements, background interior lighting and convenience seats.

Standard features include LED headlights and taillights, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel (with paddle shift, adaptive cruise control, high-beam control light assist and autonomous emergency braking with front assist), multicolour digital cockpit, two-zone climatronic air-conditioner, keyless entry, composition media radio, 17-inch alloy wheels, park assist with park distance control and silver anodised roof rails.

The T-Roc R-Line features a sporty bumper design and multifunction sports steering wheel with touch control, sport suspension, progressive steering, keyless entry, Nappa leather seats, driver assistance system with lane-keeping system and lane change assist, as well as 19-inch Misano alloy wheels.

The digital cockpit pro, IQ.Drive Package of autonomous emergency braking with Front Assist, adaptive cruise control with speed limiter and a Lava Stone dashboard, centre console and front door trim panel inserts add to the equipment list.

The Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI delivers 110kW and 250 NM and is coupled with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. It takes 8.4 seconds to reach 100km/h and the top speed is 205km/h. Fuel consumption is 6.3l/100km.

In 2.0 TSI guise the T-Roc produces 140kW and 320Nm and combines with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. It uses the sportier seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration to 100km/h is in 7.2 seconds, top speed is 216km/h and fuel consumption is 7.3l/100km.

All Volkswagen T-Rocs come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan extendable to 10 years/300,000km. The service interval is 15,000km.

Pricing

T-Roc Design 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic — R563,800

T-Roc Design 2.0 TSI 140kW 4MOTION DSG — R627,300

T-Roc R-Line 2.0 TSI 140kW 4MOTION DSG — R660,400