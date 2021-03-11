World / Europe

J&J’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine cleared by EU regulator

Supply issues are expected to arise with this vaccine

11 March 2021 - 16:57 Francesco Guarascio and Pushkala Aripaka
A man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine in the state of Brandenburg, Germany, March 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine in the state of Brandenburg, Germany, March 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Brussels — The EU's drugs regulator on Thursday approved Johnson & Johnson's (J&J’s) single dose Covid-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to speed up a stuttering inoculation campaign and boost its supplies.

The shot is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the EU after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna, and is recommended for those over 18 years of age, the European Medicines agency (EMA) said. It's the first single-dose shot.

The US, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot. SA is carrying out an expedited review.

“With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the EU will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” EMA's executive director Emer Cooke said.

Final approval by the European Commission was expected later on Thursday. EU conditional marketing authorisation allows a treatment to be sold for a year without full data on its efficacy and side-effects being available. Supply issues are expected to arise with this vaccine.

The region is having difficulty taming a spike cases driven by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, with countries including Italy and France imposing fresh lockdowns.

J&J chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels described it as a “landmark moment” for the US drugmaker and the world as governments struggle to control the pandemic which has crushed economies and killed more than 2.7-million.

The shot, called Covid Vaccine Janssen after the J&J unit that developed it, will help bulk up EU vaccine supplies after a faltering rollout due to delivery delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

J&J has agreed to deliver at least 200-million doses to the EU this year, including 55-million in the second quarter, with the first shipments expected in April.

Exact volumes are not clear though and the US drugmaker has told the EU it is facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver the second quarter doses in full.

The news came as Norway and Denmark temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated.

In J&J's 44,000-person global trial, the vaccine was found to be 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe Covid-19 four weeks after inoculation. It was 100% effective in preventing hospitalisation and death due to the virus. In its statement on Thursday, the EMA said the vaccine was found to be 67% effective two weeks after inoculation.

The side effects were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days after vaccination, it said. The most common ones were pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea.

Though many rival shots have reported a higher protection rate, J&J's vaccine could help boost thin EU supplies and simplify inoculation campaigns because it does not require a second dose or need to be shipped frozen.

Direct comparison between headline numbers reported by different drugmakers is difficult because their trials had different goals, and J&J's study was conducted while new, more contagious variants of the virus were circulating.

Its vaccine delivers immunity-building proteins through a weakened version of a common cold virus, similar to AstraZeneca's shot. J&J has also used the technology in its EU-approved Ebola vaccine.

Reuters

Pfizer tells India it wants to make Covid-19 vaccine there if approvals are quicker

Two sources say if India can assure faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, Pfizer will make the vaccine there
Companies
1 day ago

Chile’s despised president pulls vaccine rabbit out of the hat

Sebastián Piñera, had an approval rating of just 6%, now it’s heading towards 20%
World
2 days ago

US to order additional 100-million doses of single-shot J&J vaccine

President Joe Biden has sought to speed up the vaccination process but Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing has been slower than hoped
World
22 hours ago

Rich and poor nations lock horns over vaccine patents at WTO

Proposal is backed by dozens of largely developing countries but opposed by Western countries including Britain, Switzerland, EU nations and the US
World
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rumours swirl that Tanzania’s missing president ...
World / Africa
2.
Covid-19 variant discovered in UK up to 100% more ...
World / Europe
3.
Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus bill wins approval ...
World / Americas
4.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia
5.
Australia to subsidise flights to support tourism
World / Asia

Related Articles

Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments after reports of side effects

World / Asia

Zweli Mkhize warns SA could miss its 40-million vaccination target

National

We need Discovery’s safety valve for vaccine procurement — now

Opinion

JONATHAN OPPENHEIMER: Economic policymakers should take a lesson from vaccine ...

Opinion

‘Vaxications’ have the travel industry scurrying to meet demand

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.