Merkel keen to lift Russian sanctions, but not until Ukraine is resolved

Sochi — On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that EU sanctions on Russia would have to stay, given the lack of progress in resolving the simmering conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Merkel said a ceasefire was required as part of the so-called Minsk process for restoring peace in eastern Ukraine and appealed to Putin to make it happen. Merkel said she would like to be able to lift the economic penalties, but the Minsk process remained "arduous" with small steps forward and back.

The Russian and German leaders have scaled back links as Moscow’s ties with the EU plunged to a post-Cold War low over the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has responded with an embargo on agricultural products from the West. "My goal remains to get to the point where we can lift EU sanctions," Merkel said. "But there’s a link here."

Merkel, who met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in March, is visiting Putin in her capacity as holder of the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) nations. As well as Ukraine, Merkel and Putin discussed Syria and the G20 summit in Hamburg in July, when both the Russian and US presidents are due to meet for the first time.

Regarding Syria, Putin said Russia condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone and wanted a full and impartial investigation into last month’s gas attack on the Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun. "Those guilty must be found and punished," Putin told the news conference. "But this can be only done after an impartial investigation. A solution in Syria can be only found by peaceful means and under the aegis of the UN."

Putin also said the allegations that Russia had meddled in last year’s US presidential election were based on rumours and that Moscow did not want foreign powers to interfere in Russian politics. He was answering questions on Moscow’s supposed meddling and allegations that Russia might meddle in German elections on September 24.

"We never interfere in the political life and the political processes of other countries and we don’t want anybody interfering in our political life and foreign policy processes," Putin said.

The Russian leader said foreign powers had tried to meddle in Russian politics many times in recent years, however, including through non-governmental organisations. The US allegations were the result of US domestic political battles, said Putin.

Bloomberg, Reuters, AFP