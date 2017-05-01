UK rejects report on growing gap in Brexit talks

London — The UK government on Monday rejected a German newspaper report that a dinner between Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week exposed a growing gap between the two sides in the Brexit negotiations.

"We do not recognise this account," a spokesman, who asked not to be named, said. "As the prime minister and Jean-Claude Juncker made clear, this was a constructive meeting ahead of the negotiations formally getting underway."

Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper on Sunday said that Juncker left the April 26 talks at Downing Street shocked at May’s reluctance to compromise and "ten times more sceptical" of reaching a mutually acceptable deal over Brexit. After the meeting, Juncker put the chances of a complete breakdown in the negotiations at over 50%, the newspaper said, citing people briefed by Juncker.

The report is a further sign that the initial part of the Brexit discussions will be spent resolving just what to talk about, risking a falling out even before substantive matters have been debated. The two sides have until March 29 2019, to find common ground. At that point, Britain will leave the EU regardless of whether it has a deal or not.

‘Illusions’

An EU official said that there is a mismatch between the UK’s expectations for the negotiations and the view from Brussels and that the best the British government can hope for is to agree a framework for its future trading relationship before the two-year deadline. The UK government is unrealistic about the pace of separation talks, the official said.