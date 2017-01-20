Five key themes to emerge from Davos this year

The message won glowing praise from Davos delegates — though the irony of the communist leader’s new status as a capitalist darling was not lost on observers, and China hands noted that his mantra of openness clashed with his government’s repressive actions at home.

China’s growing thirst for foreign acquisitions was also on display in Davos. The country’s richest man, Wang Jianling and internet billionaire Jack Ma, both expressed an interest in further investments in Hollywood and elsewhere.

After a year in which US and British electorates lashed out at out-of-touch elites, the cream of that elite did plenty of head-scratching over the reasons for the revolt and what could be done about it. The official theme of this year’s meeting was "responsive and responsible leadership", with the growing rural-urban divide in Western countries up for discussion, along with how to appease the "squeezed and angry" middle class.

"It’s a mistake not to recognise that the middle class in my country and in others is concerned that the government is not fighting for it," said former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May headlined Thursday, with business leaders flocking to hear further details of her Brexit plan.