How oil and Trump have greased the wheels of Russia’s Davos delegation

Davos — What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the mood of the Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was distinctly gloomy, with oil prices near 12-year lows below $30 a barrel and Western sanctions depressing their economy and financial markets.

Since then, however, Russian stock and bond markets have risen about 50%, boosted by rebounding oil and — more recently — expectations that the new US presidency of Donald Trump will ease the sanctions imposed over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russian officials and company executives at the forum attended by the world’s political and business elites were far more bullish, with many predicting the market’s rally would continue this year.

"This is one of the most positive forums in the last few years. Today our Western counterparts — bankers and investors — can talk freely again about investments in Russia," Andrei Guryev, CEO of fertiliser giant PhosAgro, told Reuters on the sidelines of the forum.

Russia’s economy is still in the early stages of a recovery. There are, however, promising signs after more than two years of pain. Oil, a crucial source of revenue, has bounced back to more than $50 and Russian manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace since 2011 in December, a sign the economy is starting to grow again.

And then there’s the Trump factor. His campaign included pledges to improve ties with Russia, and this week — days before his inauguration as president — he proposed offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow.

"The easing of sanctions will re-open cheap foreign capital markets again for Russian companies," Guryev said. "It will stimulate local business, allow the central bank to cut interest rates and, as a result, spur Russia’s GDP growth." He said the lifting of sanctions could remove the 20% to 40% share price discounts on listed Russian companies that he said the punitive measures had led to.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said corporate gains could be even steeper. "We know that after past crises the Russian stock market bounced back by several times. There is potential for growth by another 50% and more and it is not necessarily linked to the easing of sanctions, but also to economic growth," he said.

Meeting the Trump adviser

A year ago in Davos, Dmitriev — an influential executive with close ties to the government and the Kremlin — met Saudi representatives and was the first Russian official to predict that Moscow and Opec could reach a deal to cut oil production. Moscow agreed to cut output in tandem with Opec last month.

This year, Dmitriev met Anthony Scaramucci — a former US hedge fund manager who will become a White House adviser and public liaison to government agencies and businesses — on the sidelines of the forum. Dmitriev’s $10bn sovereign wealth fund was put on one of the US sanctions lists, one which, however, does not strictly prohibit US persons from dealing with it.

"I cannot discuss sanctions ... As far as the meeting is concerned, we have a feeling the new administration is ready to support business and economic contacts between Russian and US companies. This is an important step towards mutual understanding," said Dmitriev.

Russia is among the top picks for 2017 trades for Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, UBS, JPMorgan, Rabobank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, among others, with Goldman predicting it "to move from a recovery to a growth phase".

Besides stock markets, Russia is also favoured by bond investors because falling inflation may bring 150-200 basis points in official interest rate cuts next year. That would keep inflation-adjusted bond yields at among the highest in the world.

"I see that foreign investors are ready again to buy the Russian risk. This year, we will see new portfolio investors ... we will see more share flotations, the Eurobond market will also develop very actively," said Igor Bulantsev, the head of the investment banking arm at state lender Sberbank. "Investment will also be flowing into the rouble bond market and the rouble carry trade will also likely continue," he said referring to a steep rouble appreciation last year which attracted a lot of fund inflows.

Russian corporate results have also been encouraging. Earnings-per-share, a measure of profitability, recently surpassed their 10-year average for the first time since 2012.