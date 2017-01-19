Theresa May vows to keep UK open for business

"The UK — a country that has so often been at the forefront of economic and social change — will step up to a new leadership role as the strongest and most forceful advocate for business, free markets and free trade anywhere in the world," the prime minister told a packed hall.

Britain will "seek the freedom to strike new trade deals with old friends and new allies right around the world," she added, revealing her government had already started discussions on possible deals with Australia, New Zealand and India.

Brexit was widely interpreted as a rebellion against globalisation with voters citing immigration and jobs lost to low-wage economies as major factors in their decision to vote out.

May admitted that globalisation "can make people fearful" and said that governments needed to be more involved to make sure it "delivered for all of the people in our respective countries".

Despite her pitch that Britain was "open for business", several major banks have announced plans to relocate staff from London’s major financial hub as the country leaves the single market. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday there "will be more job movement than we hoped for", HSBC said staff generating about 20% of London revenue could move to Paris while UBS said it "will definitely have to move" some staff from London. Goldman Sachs was reported to be halving its London staff to 3,000 and Lloyds was reported to be considering Frankfurt as a new base.