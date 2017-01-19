BUSINESS DAY TV: SA is barely on the Davos agenda — it’s all Europe and the US

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita: What has been really startling and very stark for me is just how much Africa generally and SA specifically has moved off the radar. There are very few South Africans here this year that are devoted to the African agenda. Maybe we’re getting two a day, which isn’t much. Nigeria is almost universally absent, so actually we don’t seem to matter much at all. In fact, Joe Biden’s speech that you referred to — you would be forgiven for thinking that there are only two blocs in the world and that’s the US and Europe, and on the other side Russia, and nothing else. So actually we haven’t had much of an opportunity to press home a message. There is a meeting this afternoon in another half hour or so, which will be far more focused on SA, but for the moment we are very much on the back burner.

BDTV: To what extent are you breathing a sigh of relief on the back of that because, one assume,s it does take some of the burden off your shoulders, having to field any questions about the South African economy right now and responsible leadership that we’ve got in place?

NNH: You’ve made a very good point, which I made to a South African colleague. I said at least we don’t have to talk about corruption and all these things that we normally have to kind of wiggle around and try and defend. So there is some of that, but you have to think about what we say about publicity; no publicity is ever bad, so either people are saying good things or bad things about you, but they better be talking about you. When you’re being completely ignored, especially on the back of having had so much attention and focus on the African continent ... and this is why the region in the recent past ... I’m not sure that we’re in such a good place. We need to do a little bit more next time.

BDTV: Do you think that to some extent SA keeps repeating the message, we’re open for business, but the reality is that we don’t really seem to be and do you think maybe that reality is what has led to people essentially ignoring us, maybe in light of what else is taking place globally?

NNH: I do admit that at a certain point, once you repeat a certain message enough times, it can start to sound a bit ... a tad tired. So I think "open for business" in rebuilding who comes to Davos is "open for business" otherwise they wouldn’t be coming here. I would say that maybe the message needs a bit of a refresh. But I would argue that SA is, in fact, open for business. It’s no more closed than any other place you’re going to find on the geopolitical system. So at lunch yesterday, in fact, I sat next to one large foreign investor in SA, and they thought being in SA is great. They just wished that we would be more welcoming of business generally and foreign investing in particular, but they quite liked being there ... I don’t think we have much to fix in terms of the message other than the way that we present ourselves. But I would argue that people do perceive SA to be open for business. There are difficulties like any other geography, but not insurmountable by any means.

BDTV: Of course, top of the agenda on that end is shoring up foreign direct investment in the country and the WEF gives South African business leaders the opportunity to campaign. How much harder a campaign are you having to drive on this front, especially given our domestic issues, and then more so, as you highlight, with the spotlight off SA for now?

NNH: Yes, there is a bit of that, the uncertainty about future political leadership with elections in the ANC confined to the end of the year. It was topical in that regard, but there was a session where our deputy president was representing the country, which I thought was very well received. This was on "Powering Africa" and generally the IPP programme was held up as a model for the rest of the continent, so it was actually a very good sell that our power generation sphere has had a good story to tell, which is probably a bit of a hackneyed phrase.

Clearly, we didn’t cover the separate issue recently where we had some obstacles on the way forward ... on that front. So it’s not universally poor, the way that we are representing the country, or indeed that politicians, are attracting further foreign investment. But I agree with your sentiment that we are unlikely to make much headway until it becomes clearer what the future political leadership is going to look like.

BDTV: Then, just lastly, do you get a sense there that maybe Davos is no longer relevant, and people ... there has been a lot more ridicule and criticism this year, especially after the election of Donald Trump as the US President, Brexit, the backlash against globalisation and liberalism. Is there a sense that Davos is still relevant to the world?

NNH: I believe there’s been a lot more inward focus this year. And when I say inward I mean US and EU, not even UK. It’s been very much Europe and US and also openly questioning whether the Davos system is part of the problem or part of the solution. So a lot more conversations of that nature are happening this time round, a bit less of the strutting that is common here from the US or indeed from Europe or the UK.

So as long as the system is listening, taking external input and reflecting on how it may mean it has to change, I suspect it will have a role to play long into the future. But remember, the fact that the theme is responsive and responsible leadership this time round means we should see some changes along the lines of what is relevant to the society within ... in which all of these businesses operate. So it’s early days to write off Davos just yet, but certainly, it’s a little bit less upfront about its own role in society.