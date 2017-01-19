WATCH: ‘African interests have fallen off the Davos radar’

JSE Chairwoman Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita spoke to Business Day TV’s News Leader about South Africa’s reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“What has been really startling and very stark for me is just how much Africa generally and South Africa specifically has moved off the radar. There are very few South Africans here this year that are devoted to the African agenda.”

She said the absence of Nigerian delegates indicated that African interests did not seem to matter at all. “Nigeria is almost universally absent so actually we don’t seem to matter much at all.”

Nyembezi-Heita also discussed whether the forum had been overshadowed by Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and the first-ever attendance of a Chinese leader.

