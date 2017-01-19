Economy

WATCH: ‘African interests have fallen off the Davos radar’

19 January 2017 - 13:14 PM Business Day TV
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
JSE Chairwoman Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita spoke to Business Day TV’s News Leader about South Africa’s reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“What has been really startling and very stark for me is just how much Africa generally and South Africa specifically has moved off the radar. There are very few South Africans here this year that are devoted to the African agenda.”

She said the absence of Nigerian delegates indicated that African interests did not seem to matter at all. “Nigeria is almost universally absent so actually we don’t seem to matter much at all.”

Nyembezi-Heita also discussed whether the forum had been overshadowed by Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and the first-ever attendance of a Chinese leader.

Watch the full interview below:

WEF: In defence of Davos

Are the elites flummoxed by the growing rejection of globalisation? Or, as some say, were they well aware of the risks all along?
News & Fox
9 hours ago

Overheard at Davos ... ‘The problem of Europe is Europe’

Joe Biden takes a fat swipe at Russia; the middle-class is now more panel-worthy than the poor; and the 1930s epitomised populism, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
19 hours ago

Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role

The Chinese president warns against trade war in apparent message to Trump
World
1 day ago

