Outage a setback for Norway digital radio after it tunes out FM

Oslo — Norway’s digital radio network has suffered its first disruption just a week after it controversially became the first nation to start shutting down its FM network.

Some parts of the country, including areas near the capital, Oslo, were left without digital audio broadcasting (DAB) on Wednesday night after two separate and simultaneous cable breaks caused by human error, said Norkring, the public body responsible for broadcasting. The outage affected about 5% of the population able to receive DAB, Norkring said.

The connection was re-established after about three hours, but the incident will do little to reassure most Norwegians, who see the transition to DAB from FM as premature. After a few tumultuous debates, on January 11 Norway became the first country to begin phasing out its FM radio network.