ECB watchers ready to weigh each of Mario Draghi’s words

Frankfurt — As economists watch the European Central Bank (ECB) inject about €750bn into the financial system this year, they can while away the time by looking out for a change in language from Mario Draghi.

The ECB president is likely to insist that quantitative easing (QE) must continue to safeguard the euro area’s recovery when he speaks after the governing council sets policy on Thursday. But with an inflation pick-up causing alarm in Germany, he may also be asked when he might describe the risks to the price outlook as "broadly balanced" — a judgment he has not made in more than two years.

The governing council’s first policy decision of 2017 comes six weeks after Draghi declared the threat of deflation to be almost vanquished, and will probably mark the start of a year in which the pressure continually mounts for officials to discuss if and how stimulus should be withdrawn. In a sign that the mood is gradually changing, executive board member Benoit Coeure acknowledged in December that the balance of risks to inflation was "shifting".

The policy decision will be announced at 2:45pm Johannesburg time, and Draghi will speak to reporters 45 minutes later. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged. Monthly asset purchases should stay at €80bn until March and €60bn from April to December.

Rising inflation was "something he has to somehow tread around", said Ulrike Kastens, head economist at Sal Oppenheim Group in Cologne. "The argumentation will most definitely be that ‘sure, inflation is higher’ but he’ll go back to the core rate and also to the weak overall economic environment."

Three-quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg before the decision said the ECB’s next major change to stimulus would be announced no sooner than September.

Draghi has long warned against the threat of too-low inflation — or worse, a spiral of decreasing prices and wages — and has not described the risks as "broadly balanced" since August 2014. That key phrase in ECB policy statements was dropped at the following meeting as the governing council cut interest rates for the second time in three months and announced an asset-purchase programme. Since then Draghi has focused more on the risks to economic growth, which he said in December "remain tilted to the downside".

At the time, inflation was below 0.5% compared with 1.1% in December. The ECB’s balance sheet was at €2-trillion and has since almost doubled.

One of Draghi’s defences is likely to be that the region faces an unusual degree of uncertainty in 2017. Economies, including Germany, France and the Netherlands, will hold elections in which euro-sceptics might gain increased support, and the UK is set to start formal talks on leaving the EU. A further risk comes from any protectionist action by Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as US president on Friday.

The ECB chief’s remarks will feed into a wider debate over whether central banks are being too cautious in normalising policy. That discussion surfaced again this week at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Paul Tucker warned against allowing unelected monetary officials to intervene too much in the economy.

"How central banks conduct themselves is of the utmost importance now," he said. "The people will not forgive us if there’s another crisis."

The headline inflation rate for the euro area in December was the highest since 2013, and almost twice as high as in November. German inflation jumped to an annual 1.7%, sparking media outrage. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has said the ECB should "tighten the reins" as soon as feasible, and an account of the last policy meeting highlighted disagreements over the proposal to extend QE.

Even so, the ECB remains well short of its goal of price growth just under 2%, and has expressed concern that the increase so far is largely due to oil. Core inflation picked up only slightly to 0.9% and policy makers said in December that they still saw no convincing upward trend.

There is little sign that the governing council is ready to endorse more hawkish language just yet. Austria’s Ewald Nowotny, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau and executive board member Yves Mersch have all indicated that they consider concern about a return of inflation as exaggerated.

"To me it’s clear that the ECB wanted to buy some time to get out of the headlights for a while," said Anatoli Annenkov, an economist at Société Générale in London. "But once we’re past that policy uncertainty in the spring, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be discussing the pace of balance-sheet expansion again by mid-year."

Bloomberg