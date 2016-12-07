Italy’s prime minister stalls resignation to give MPs a chance to approve budget

Rome — Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will hand in his resignation on Friday as President Sergio Mattarella seeks to calm the country’s latest crisis.

He vowed early on Monday to quit after a bruising referendum loss, but Mattarella asked him to stay on until parliament votes on the budget on Wednesday.

Mattarella wants parliament to draft a new electoral law before the next election, a source close to the president said on Tuesday.

Italy was not due to hold a parliamentary election before 2018, but party leaders want to bring it forward by a year. Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, head of a small centre-right group, said it should be in February.