Italy’s prime minister stalls resignation to give MPs a chance to approve budget

07 December 2016 - 15:18 PM Francesca Piscioneri, Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie
Matteo Renzi. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Rome — Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will hand in his resignation on Friday as President Sergio Mattarella seeks to calm the country’s latest crisis.

He vowed early on Monday to quit after a bruising referendum loss, but Mattarella asked him to stay on until parliament votes on the budget on Wednesday.

Mattarella wants parliament to draft a new electoral law before the next election, a source close to the president said on Tuesday.

Italy was not due to hold a parliamentary election before 2018, but party leaders want to bring it forward by a year. Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, head of a small centre-right group, said it should be in February.

Anti-elite populists hail demise of Italy premier

Mainstream politicians relieved Austria’s Eurosceptic Norbert Hofer failed at the polls
4 months ago

Italy’s Matteo Renzi vows to resign after referendum defeat

The prime minister’s decision to quit after just two-and-a-half years in office deals a blow to the EU, already reeling from multiple crises
4 months ago

The government is looking for a way to prop up debt-laden banks, especially struggling Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its third-biggest lender.

Two sources said on Tuesday that the government was preparing to take a ¤2bn controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi by buying junior bonds.

A Treasury spokesman denied on Wednesday that Italy was poised to ask for a European stability-mechanism loan to support its banking sector.

Later on Wednesday, top brass in Renzi’s Democratic Party (PD) meet to hammer out a strategy. Renzi leads this party which has the largest number of parliamentary seats so his support is needed to form a new government.

The party planned to support a government of national unity that had to include parties now in opposition, two party sources said on Tuesday. But if such a government was not possible it would go for an early election, they said.

Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio, a PD member and Renzi ally, said it would be best if an interim government change electoral law soon so that an election could be held "in the spring".

Reuters

