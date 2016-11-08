Scotland to join Brexit challenge at UK Supreme Court

London — The Scottish government will join a Brexit challenge at the UK Supreme Court, adding to the growing number of voices calling for a vote in Parliament before British Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger the two-year countdown to departure from the European Union.
The Lord Advocate, Scotland’s most senior legal official, will seek to intervene in the Supreme Court case scheduled to start in December, the Scottish government said on Tuesday. The decision from Scotland means challenges from all four regions of the UK may be combined at the Supreme Court next month.
Triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty "will inevitably deprive Scottish people and Scottish businesses of rights and freedoms which they currently enjoy", said Nicola Sturgeon, the country’s First Minister. "So legislation should be required at Westminster and the consent of the Scottish Parliament should be sought" before that notice, she said.
A finance entrepreneur, a hairdresser and a group of Britons living abroad won their legal challenge on November 3 when three senior London judges ruled that May could not legally invoke Article 50 without first holding a vote in Parliament. The government, which wants to trigger the notice by the end of March, has said it will appeal to the Supreme Court to avoid the delay and uncertainty that would be caused by an MP vote.
A judge in Belfast on Tuesday also heard arguments on whether similar Brexit cases in Northern Ireland should be referred to the Supreme Court as well. He deferred a decision until later this week.
The London court ruling on November3 led several British newspapers to attack interference by unelected judges after the UK voted decisively to leave the European Union (EU) in a June referendum. The Daily Mail called the three judges "enemies of the people". But pro-Europe politicians and senior lawyers defended the judiciary for upholding the UK’s democracy by ensuring a role for Parliament.
The government’s lawyers argue it has the right to begin enacting the referendum result on its own terms.
Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) has raised the possibility of another vote on independence from the UK Scotland voted strongly to remain within the EU.
"If the SNP’s 56 Westminster MPs manage to delay the triggering of Article 50 along with Labour, the Lib Dems and Tory rebels, Sturgeon will hope that support for Scottish independence will increase," said Charles Lichfield, an associate at the Eurasia Group, in a note to clients on Tuesday.
Bloomberg
