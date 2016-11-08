Scotland to join Brexit challenge at UK Supreme Court

London — The Scottish government will join a Brexit challenge at the UK Supreme Court, adding to the growing number of voices calling for a vote in Parliament before British Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger the two-year countdown to departure from the European Union.

The Lord Advocate, Scotland’s most senior legal official, will seek to intervene in the Supreme Court case scheduled to start in December, the Scottish government said on Tuesday. The decision from Scotland means challenges from all four regions of the UK may be combined at the Supreme Court next month.

Triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty "will inevitably deprive Scottish people and Scottish businesses of rights and freedoms which they currently enjoy", said Nicola Sturgeon, the country’s First Minister. "So legislation should be required at Westminster and the consent of the Scottish Parliament should be sought" before that notice, she said.

A finance entrepreneur, a hairdresser and a group of Britons living abroad won their legal challenge on November 3 when three senior London judges ruled that May could not legally invoke Article 50 without first holding a vote in Parliament. The government, which wants to trigger the notice by the end of March, has said it will appeal to the Supreme Court to avoid the delay and uncertainty that would be caused by an MP vote.