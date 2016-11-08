Britons spend more despite inflation pressures and Brexit uncertainty

London — British industrial output fell unexpectedly in September but consumers kept up spending despite rising inflation pressure and Brexit uncertainty.

Industry weighed on otherwise robust economic growth in the third quarter, official figures showed on Tuesday. By contrast, two private sector surveys pointed to a surge in consumer spending in October.

Taken together, the surveys painted a familiar picture of the economy with household spending leading growth and industry and investment lagging.

Industrial output fell 0.4% month on month in September, repeating August’s weak performance, said the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to stagnate.

The fall was due to warm weather, which hit power output, and maintenance shutdowns in North Sea oil and gas fields.

Factory output grew 0.6%, the biggest rise since April’s surge, but was down 0.9% for the third quarter.

"While the September number is good news, we hesitate to get too excited by one good month, particularly as costs start to rise and uncertainty remains in place," said HSBC economist Elizabeth Martins.

Prices paid by factories for materials and energy leapt in recent months. There were signs in Tuesday’s surveys that this was starting to feed through to consumers.

Barclaycard said spending on its cards rose 5.5% year on year last month, the biggest jump since the survey started in 2011. Some of the rise reflected higher motor fuel prices since the pound’s drop after the Brexit vote. Barclaycard said 81% of Britons worried about inflation, citing a YouGov poll it commissioned.

"Rising prices were ... a contributing factor — notably on petrol forecourts and for consumers travelling abroad," said Paul Lockstone, Barclaycard’s MD.

Shrinking chocolate bars

Britons with a sweet tooth were hit by rising inflation too. Manufacturer Mondelez International upset some of them by reducing the size of its popular Toblerone chocolate bars in the UK because of the rising cost of ingredients.

The British Retail Consortium, representing the retail industry, said spending in shops rose 2.4% compared with a year ago, the strongest annual growth since January and up from growth of 1.3% in September.

|That Britain’s economy has coped well so far with Brexit is underlined by a survey of recruitment companies on Tuesday that showed hiring of permanent staff rose at the fastest pace in eight months in October.

But most of the growth was driven by the dominant services sector. Industrial output eased 0.5% in the third quarter, slightly more than the ONS predicted in its preliminary estimate of economic growth.

Manufacturing has yet to reflect any big benefit from the fall in sterling since the Brexit vote. The ONS said there were no obvious signs that the weak pound or uncertainty had affected factory output.

Reuters