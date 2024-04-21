Solomon Islands leader holds on to seat as counting continues

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, October 9 2019. Picture: Parker Song/Reuters
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has retained his parliamentary seat, results showed at the weekend, but it will be days before vote counting determines whether his OUR party can form the next government.
Wednesday’s national election was the first since Sogavare struck a security pact with China in 2022, drawing the Pacific Islands nation closer to Beijing. The move concerned the US and Australia because of the potential impact on regional security.
Police and defence forces from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are assisting with election security.
Full results for the 50-member parliament, expected to be known this week, will indicate whether any party has achieved a majority or whether negotiations to form a coalition are needed to select the prime minister.
Large numbers of independent candidates have won in previous elections, leading to fluid coalitions.
The results of the national and provincial elections held in the Solomon Islands are being announced over several days. Electoral chief Jasper Highwood Anisi said vote counting was slow but the integrity of the process was a priority to maintain public trust, and ballot boxes were under heavy police security.
Sogavare won 49% of the vote in his East Choiseul constituency, beating the United Party’s candidate David Qurusu on 42%, official results showed.
Former opposition leader Matthew Wale of the Solomon Islands Democratic Party kept his seat in Aoke in Malaita province, broadcaster SIBC reported on Saturday.
Daniel Suidani, a prominent critic of China who was the premier of Malaita province until he was ejected in a no-confidence vote last year, has been re-elected to the Malaita provincial assembly, officials said.
As provincial premier he had banned Chinese companies from Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, and accepted US development aid before being ousted last year by legislators for his refusal to recognise China.
Suidani said his win showed Malaita voters wanted to see change in government.
“They are trying to rescue the province from bad leadership, corruption,” he said, adding final numbers in the provincial assembly were not yet known.
China sent its top envoy for the South Pacific to Malaita province in April to sign a memorandum of understanding with Malaita’s new premier, Martin Fini. Fini has lost his provincial assembly seat, electoral officials said.
Solomon Islands leader holds on to seat as counting continues
Election is expected to shape ties with China
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has retained his parliamentary seat, results showed at the weekend, but it will be days before vote counting determines whether his OUR party can form the next government.
Wednesday’s national election was the first since Sogavare struck a security pact with China in 2022, drawing the Pacific Islands nation closer to Beijing. The move concerned the US and Australia because of the potential impact on regional security.
Police and defence forces from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are assisting with election security.
Full results for the 50-member parliament, expected to be known this week, will indicate whether any party has achieved a majority or whether negotiations to form a coalition are needed to select the prime minister.
Large numbers of independent candidates have won in previous elections, leading to fluid coalitions.
The results of the national and provincial elections held in the Solomon Islands are being announced over several days. Electoral chief Jasper Highwood Anisi said vote counting was slow but the integrity of the process was a priority to maintain public trust, and ballot boxes were under heavy police security.
Sogavare won 49% of the vote in his East Choiseul constituency, beating the United Party’s candidate David Qurusu on 42%, official results showed.
Former opposition leader Matthew Wale of the Solomon Islands Democratic Party kept his seat in Aoke in Malaita province, broadcaster SIBC reported on Saturday.
Daniel Suidani, a prominent critic of China who was the premier of Malaita province until he was ejected in a no-confidence vote last year, has been re-elected to the Malaita provincial assembly, officials said.
As provincial premier he had banned Chinese companies from Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, and accepted US development aid before being ousted last year by legislators for his refusal to recognise China.
Suidani said his win showed Malaita voters wanted to see change in government.
“They are trying to rescue the province from bad leadership, corruption,” he said, adding final numbers in the provincial assembly were not yet known.
China sent its top envoy for the South Pacific to Malaita province in April to sign a memorandum of understanding with Malaita’s new premier, Martin Fini. Fini has lost his provincial assembly seat, electoral officials said.
Reuters
Solomon Islands election draws scrutiny from China and US
China’s information warfare force holds first meeting
Weak March numbers put damper on China’s solid first-quarter GDP
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
India to rerun Manipur polls after violence and damage to voting machines
China’s central bank ready to step in as demand for credit weakens
Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong steps down after 20 years as prime minister
China fur farms pose high risk of developing animal-to-human diseases
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.