China fur farms pose high risk of developing animal-to-human diseases

A woman moves raccoon fur pelts outdoor at a fur market in Chongfu, Zhejiang province, China, December 14 2017. Picture: REUTERS/William Hong
Hong Kong — An investigation of five fur farms in China housing foxes, raccoon dogs and mink found a high risk of diseases developing that could jump from animals to humans, animal protection group Humane Society International, who conducted the study at the end of 2023, found.
The farms in China’s northern Hebei and Liaoning provinces each held 2,000-4,000 animals in intensive conditions, including in proximity to poultry, Humane Society International said.
Alastair MacMillan, a visiting professor at Surrey University’s Veterinary School, said the high stocking density of the animals facilitated the rapid spread of viruses on droplets from one to another, and potentially to humans.
“The rapid circulation and mixing of different strains of virus from animal to animal facilitates their adaptation to a mammalian host, the development of mutant strains of concern and a greater likelihood of a threat of human infection,” MacMillan said.
China’s ministry of agriculture and rural affairs did not respond to requests for comment regarding the conditions on the fur farms and the risk of disease spread.
MacMillan said that from a disease transmission and public health perspective the footage was extremely worrying as it was well known that animals farmed for their fur were susceptible to respiratory viruses that could infect humans.
Data from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic briefly uploaded to a database by Chinese scientists last year suggested raccoon dogs may also have been involved in coronavirus reaching humans.
Photos and footage from the Humane Society International showed animals densely packed in small cages with wire mesh floors. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.
Many animals could be seen pacing up and down repetitively, an action linked to psychological distress, according to veterinary experts.
“Mentally disturbed animals, piles of animal filth, barren cages and worrying zoonotic disease is in stark contrast to the glamorous image the fur trade tries to portray,” said Peter Li, Humane Society International’s China policy expert.
Even as China’s fur production has fallen in line with global trends, down 50% from 2022 to 2023 and a near 90% decline in the past decade, there appears to be still robust demand for fur.
Social media platforms such as e-commerce site Xiaohongshu and Weibo showed users discussing wearing fur as desirable and practical for keeping warm.
China fur farms pose high risk of developing animal-to-human diseases
Hong Kong — An investigation of five fur farms in China housing foxes, raccoon dogs and mink found a high risk of diseases developing that could jump from animals to humans, animal protection group Humane Society International, who conducted the study at the end of 2023, found.
The farms in China’s northern Hebei and Liaoning provinces each held 2,000-4,000 animals in intensive conditions, including in proximity to poultry, Humane Society International said.
Alastair MacMillan, a visiting professor at Surrey University’s Veterinary School, said the high stocking density of the animals facilitated the rapid spread of viruses on droplets from one to another, and potentially to humans.
“The rapid circulation and mixing of different strains of virus from animal to animal facilitates their adaptation to a mammalian host, the development of mutant strains of concern and a greater likelihood of a threat of human infection,” MacMillan said.
China’s ministry of agriculture and rural affairs did not respond to requests for comment regarding the conditions on the fur farms and the risk of disease spread.
MacMillan said that from a disease transmission and public health perspective the footage was extremely worrying as it was well known that animals farmed for their fur were susceptible to respiratory viruses that could infect humans.
Data from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic briefly uploaded to a database by Chinese scientists last year suggested raccoon dogs may also have been involved in coronavirus reaching humans.
Photos and footage from the Humane Society International showed animals densely packed in small cages with wire mesh floors. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.
Many animals could be seen pacing up and down repetitively, an action linked to psychological distress, according to veterinary experts.
“Mentally disturbed animals, piles of animal filth, barren cages and worrying zoonotic disease is in stark contrast to the glamorous image the fur trade tries to portray,” said Peter Li, Humane Society International’s China policy expert.
Even as China’s fur production has fallen in line with global trends, down 50% from 2022 to 2023 and a near 90% decline in the past decade, there appears to be still robust demand for fur.
Social media platforms such as e-commerce site Xiaohongshu and Weibo showed users discussing wearing fur as desirable and practical for keeping warm.
Reuters
Fitch cuts China’s ratings outlook on growth risks
World Bank sounds alarm over poverty as income gap widens
EU members urge the bloc to prepare for climate change hazards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Poultry industry in limbo over avian flu vaccines
Hard hit by the opioid crisis, Oregon reconsiders decriminalisation
Cameroon begins mass malaria vaccinations in world first
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.