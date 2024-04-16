Weak March numbers put damper on China’s solid first-quarter GDP

People ride a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing, China, April 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Beijing — China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, offering some relief to officials as they try to shore up growth in the face of protracted weakness in the property sector and mounting local government debt.
However, several March indicators released alongside the GDP data — including property investment, retail sales and industrial output — showed that demand at home remains frail, weighing on overall momentum.
The world’s second-largest economy grew 5.3% in January-March from the year earlier, official data showed, comfortably above a 4.6% analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll and up from the 5.2% expansion in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, growth picked up to 1.6% from 1.4% in the previous three months.
“The strong first-quarter growth figure goes a long way in achieving China’s ‘around 5%’ target for the year,” said Moody’s Analytics economist Harry Murphy Cruise.
Analysts have described as ambitious the growth target Beijing aims to accomplish with help of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, noting 2023’s growth rate of 5.2% was probably flattered by a rebound from a Covid-hit 2022.
That bounce, however, fizzled away under the weight of the property downturn, rising local debt and weak consumer spending.
Beijing turned to the tried-and-tested spending on infrastructure and hi-tech manufacturing to lift the economy. That, however, raised concern about public finances, prompting Fitch to cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative last week.
Weak March numbers
While the quarterly GDP data showed the economy was off to a solid start in 2024, data on exports, consumer inflation, producer prices and bank lending for March showed that momentum could falter again, spurring calls for more economic stimulus.
Disappointing factory output and retail sales, released alongside the GDP report, also underlined the persistent weakness in domestic demand.
Industrial output in March grew 4.5% from a year earlier, below the 6.0% forecast and a gain of 7.0% for the January-February period.
Retail sales rose 3.1% year on year in March, missing the 4.6% growth forecast and slowing from a 5.5% gain in the January-February period.
Fixed asset investment grew an annual 4.5% over the first three months of 2024, versus expectations for a 4.1% rise. It expanded 4.2% in the January-February period.
“The headline number looks good ... but I think the momentum is actually quite weak at the end,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.
Before the data, analysts polled by Reuters expected China’s economy to grow 4.6% in 2024, below the official target, but several banks raised their forecasts after the first-quarter numbers.
ANZ economists now expect China’s economy to grow by 4.9% in 2024, up from 4.2% previously, while economists at DBS Bank lifted their 2024 outlook to 5% from 4.5%.
Societe Generale raised its 2024 growth forecast to 5% from 4.7%, while Deutsche Bank now expects 5.2% growth, half a percentage point above its previous forecast.
The market showed muted reaction to the data.
Traders said China’s state-owned banks were selling dollars to steady the yuan in the onshore market. China stocks were tracking broader markets lower as geopolitical tension in the Middle East sapped risk sentiment.
Challenges
The crisis in the property sector has been a major drag on China’s economy.
The March data highlighted the depth of the property sector crisis, which has rippled across the broader economy, hitting business and consumer confidence, investment plans, hiring decisions and stock market performance.
China’s new home prices fell at their fastest pace in more than eight years in March. Property investment fell 9.5% year on year in the first quarter, deepening its slump after a 9.0% drop in January-February. Sales tumbled 23.7%, compared with a 20.5% fall in the first two months of the year.
With the US Federal Reserve and other developed economies in no rush to start cutting interest rates, China may also face a longer period of subpar export growth in a further blow to policymakers’ hopes of engineering a strong economic recovery.
Adding to the challenge for China, authorities also have to contend with tension with the US over trade, technology and geopolitics.
An expected politburo meeting in April may give some clues on Beijing’s policy response, though few analysts expect any major stimulus.
While markets expect central banks’ pledges to step up policy support for the economy in 2024 to bring further cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratio and interest rates, some analysts warn there is a limit to how much they can accomplish.
They say that more credit is flowing to production than into consumption, reducing the effectiveness of monetary policy tools in stimulating demand and growth
“[The] recovery has not got a solid foundation yet as the deep adjustment of real estate market and local government debt overhang still remain the main risks,” said BBVA research senior economist Jinyue Dong.
Reuters
