Pakistan’s debt crisis explained

People cover themselves to stay warm during heavy fog near Peshawar in Pakistan January 9 2024. Picture: FAYAZ AZIZ/REUTERS
London — Negotiations on a new government in Pakistan have allayed immediate fears of instability in the nuclear-armed nation following inconclusive elections last week, but the risk of a full-scale economic crisis remains.
A $3bn programme from the IMF runs out in March and securing a new and much bigger one is widely seen as the priority for the new administration.
Who could the IMF negotiate with?
The largest party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, secured support on Tuesday from the second biggest, the Pakistan People’s Party, and is trying to persuade it to form a majority coalition.
The caretaker government in place since August is implementing the IMF loan programme which helped to avert a sovereign debt default when it was approved in July. Recent legislation allows it to make decisions on economic matters in the South Asian country as well as overseeing the election. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the prospects for a new IMF deal.
How bad is the economic situation?
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at roughly $8bn which barely covers two months of essential imports although it is an improvement from the $3.1bn they were down to just over a year ago.
A $1bn bond payment in two months’ time will cut them further although the country is getting a $700m injection of already-approved IMF money too.
“It is imperative (to get into another IMF programme), given that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are abysmally low compared to its large impending external debt repayment needs,” former deputy central bank governor Murtaza Syed said. “There is no alternative.”
How big is the debt?
Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 70% and the IMF and credit ratings agencies estimate that the interest payments on its debt will soak up 50% to 60% of the government’s revenues in 2024. That is the worst ratio of any sizable economy in the world.
Analyst firm Tellimer says the country’s problem is primarily domestic debt, which comprises about 60% of its debt stock and 85% of its interest burden. Pakistan’s external debt stock — denominated largely in dollars — is also heavily skewed towards bilateral and multilateral creditors, which comprise roughly 85% of the total.
Bonded debt comprises just 8% of the external debt stock and 3.4% of its total public debt. That is dwarfed by the near 13% of total debt that it owes to China which has lent to Pakistan money over the years for infrastructure projects and for other types of spending.
How is it affecting the population?
A combination of tax and gas tariff hikes and a steep fall in the rupee currency have pushed inflation up to nearly 30% year-on-year. It is expected to come down later in the year but will stay well above the central bank’s 5-7% target for some time, economists forecast.
The rupee is expected to fall further too. For context, the implied exchange rate underlying the latest IMF staff report is 305 rupee to the dollar for this fiscal year and 331 per dollar in FY 2024/25, levels which are roughly 8% and 15% weaker than the current exchange rate.
Pakistan’s debt crisis explained
London — Negotiations on a new government in Pakistan have allayed immediate fears of instability in the nuclear-armed nation following inconclusive elections last week, but the risk of a full-scale economic crisis remains.
A $3bn programme from the IMF runs out in March and securing a new and much bigger one is widely seen as the priority for the new administration.
Who could the IMF negotiate with?
The largest party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, secured support on Tuesday from the second biggest, the Pakistan People’s Party, and is trying to persuade it to form a majority coalition.
The caretaker government in place since August is implementing the IMF loan programme which helped to avert a sovereign debt default when it was approved in July. Recent legislation allows it to make decisions on economic matters in the South Asian country as well as overseeing the election. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the prospects for a new IMF deal.
How bad is the economic situation?
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at roughly $8bn which barely covers two months of essential imports although it is an improvement from the $3.1bn they were down to just over a year ago.
A $1bn bond payment in two months’ time will cut them further although the country is getting a $700m injection of already-approved IMF money too.
“It is imperative (to get into another IMF programme), given that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are abysmally low compared to its large impending external debt repayment needs,” former deputy central bank governor Murtaza Syed said. “There is no alternative.”
How big is the debt?
Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 70% and the IMF and credit ratings agencies estimate that the interest payments on its debt will soak up 50% to 60% of the government’s revenues in 2024. That is the worst ratio of any sizable economy in the world.
Analyst firm Tellimer says the country’s problem is primarily domestic debt, which comprises about 60% of its debt stock and 85% of its interest burden. Pakistan’s external debt stock — denominated largely in dollars — is also heavily skewed towards bilateral and multilateral creditors, which comprise roughly 85% of the total.
Bonded debt comprises just 8% of the external debt stock and 3.4% of its total public debt. That is dwarfed by the near 13% of total debt that it owes to China which has lent to Pakistan money over the years for infrastructure projects and for other types of spending.
How is it affecting the population?
A combination of tax and gas tariff hikes and a steep fall in the rupee currency have pushed inflation up to nearly 30% year-on-year. It is expected to come down later in the year but will stay well above the central bank’s 5-7% target for some time, economists forecast.
The rupee is expected to fall further too. For context, the implied exchange rate underlying the latest IMF staff report is 305 rupee to the dollar for this fiscal year and 331 per dollar in FY 2024/25, levels which are roughly 8% and 15% weaker than the current exchange rate.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pakistan poll: jailed Imran Khan plans new government
EXPLAINER: How Pakistan will form its new government
Mobile phone services suspended across Pakistan as voting begins
Blasts near Pakistan candidates’ offices kill 26 on eve of election
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.