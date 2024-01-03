A Philippine supply boat sails near a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea. File photo: ADRIAN PORTUGAL/REUTERS
China’s navy and air force will conduct routine patrols in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Thursday, the military’s Southern Theater Command said as tension simmers in the region over disputed territories.
Beijing said its forces in the area will be on high alert at all times, and will defend national sovereignty, security and maritime rights.
The patrols are also meant to deter activities that disrupt the South China Sea and create “hot spots”, the military said on its Southern Theatre Commands Wechat account.
The manoeuvres come as China faces rising tensions in the region, especially with the Philippines. Both countries traded accusations recently over high-profile maritime confrontations.
The Philippines and the US began a two-day joint patrol in the South China Sea on Wednesday, a move that probably irked China.
Last week, the Philippines said it was not provoking conflict in the South China Sea, responding to Chinas accusation that Manila was encroaching on Beijing’s territory.
China has repeatedly warned the Philippines against breaching areas of the South China Sea it considers its own territory. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines refers to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippines Sea.
China said the Philippines relied on US support to provoke China.
The Philippines and the US launched joint patrols in November. Security engagements between the treaty allies soared last year amid mounting tension in the South China Sea.
China will go on patrolling South China Sea amid run-ins
Beijing says its forces will remain on alert to defend national sovereignty, security and maritime rights
