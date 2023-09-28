World / Asia

Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of volume in past two years

More than half of the glaciers in the Alps are in Switzerland, where temperatures are rising by about twice the global average

28 September 2023 - 14:34
by Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Matthias Huss, glaciologist and member of the Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland, walks on the Gries glacier during a trip to check measurement equipment in Gries, Switzerland, on September 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Matthias Huss, glaciologist and member of the Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland, walks on the Gries glacier during a trip to check measurement equipment in Gries, Switzerland, on September 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Zurich — Switzerland’s glaciers suffered their second-worst melt rate in 2023 after record 2022 losses, shrinking their overall volume by 10% in the last two years, monitoring body Glamos said on Thursday.

The one-two punch for Swiss glaciers during the country's third hottest summer on record means they lost as much ice in two years as in the three decades before 1990, it said, describing the losses as “catastrophic”.

“This year was very problematic for glaciers because there was really little snow in winter, and the summer was very warm,” said Matthias Huss, who leads Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (Glamos).

“The combination of these two factors is the worst that can happen to glaciers.”

More than half of the glaciers in the Alps are in Switzerland where temperatures are rising by about twice the global average due to climate change.

In 2023, low winter snowfall combined with an early start and a late end to the summer melt season dealt the heavy losses, Glamos said.

In the peak melt month of August, the Swiss weather service said the elevation at which precipitation freezes hit a new record overnight high, measured at 5,289m, an altitude higher than Mont Blanc’s summit. This exceeded 2022’s record of 5,184m.

Pictures posted by Huss on social media during data collection trips in recent weeks showed for the first time on record new lakes forming next to glacier tongues, streams of melt water running through ice caves, and bare rock poking out from thinning ice. In some places, bodies lost long ago have been recovered as ice sheets have shrunk.

“We are really losing the small glaciers,” Huss said. “The remnant ice is becoming covered by rocks and debris, regions that have been snow and ice covered over the last decades and centuries are becoming just black slopes that are dangerous because of rockfall.”

In some places, Glamos had to cease monitoring due to the melt.

“We have closed down one of our monitoring programmes on a small glacier in central Switzerland because it just became too dangerous to measure,” Huss said. “It became very small and therefore unrepresentative.”

Swiss records go back to at least 1960 and as far back as 1914 for some glaciers. 

Reuters

TOM EATON: Climate crisis whips up a deluge of insurance issues

Natural disasters in some places are now so common that the basic insurance model will no longer work
Opinion
2 days ago

Indonesia’s tropical glaciers melting

El Niño weather patterns accelerating the threat to the ice structures
World
1 month ago

Landslides in Indian Himalayas claim 18 lives after torrential rain

Television footage from Himachal Pradesh state shows flattened houses and vehicles hanging on the edge of precipices
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Holidays at home as strapped Chinese cut back on ...
World / Asia
2.
Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of volume in past ...
World / Asia
3.
North Korea cements nuclear policy in law
World / Asia
4.
GOP rivals spar in Trump’s shadow; no clear ...
World / Americas
5.
Wind projects falter, jeopardising climate goals
World

Related Articles

Do not underestimate Antarctica — it is coming for all of us

Opinion

Himalayan climate change puts 1.6-billion people at risk

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.