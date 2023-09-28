Producer price inflation pushed up by multiple factors
Fuel prices carry a larger weight in the PPI basket compared with the CPI basket
28 September 2023 - 14:02
Producer inflation rose in August reflecting the upward pressure emanating from higher local input costs caused by increased electricity tariffs, load-shedding as well as rising food and fuel prices.
Stats SA on Thursday showed producer price inflation (PPI) rose to 4.3% year on year in August, above market expectations of 3.7% and ending a sequence of 12 months of decline...
