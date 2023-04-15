World / Asia

Man arrested for smoke bomb attack on Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Incident comes less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Abe Shinzo

15 April 2023 - 10:51 Agency Staff
Law enforcement personnel hold a person to ground after an explosion was heard near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's outdoor speech, in Saikazaki, Wakayama prefecture, Japan, on April 15 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: TWITTER @Ak2364N via REUTERS
Law enforcement personnel hold a person to ground after an explosion was heard near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's outdoor speech, in Saikazaki, Wakayama prefecture, Japan, on April 15 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: TWITTER @Ak2364N via REUTERS

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan on Saturday, domestic media reported.

The incident occurred late on Saturday morning at the Saikazaki fishing harbour in Wakayama prefecture, some 65km southwest of Osaka city.

A loud explosion was heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no injuries, NHK said, citing police.

“Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue,” Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches, in video broadcast by NHK. “I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together.”

The incident echoed the assassination of former prime minister Abe Shinzo, who was shot with a homemade gun last July while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe’s killing shocked the nation, where gun crimes are exceedingly rare, and prompted a review of security for politicians, who routinely press the flesh with the public.

By-elections in various regions for the lower house of Japan’s parliament are to be held on April 23.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said police have been instructed to boost security, and that the government will do what is necessary to ensure security at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Matsuno said the government would wait for results from the police investigation before commenting on a potential motive from the suspect.

Pipe thrown

Kishida was being served local speciality seafood just before the explosion, media reported. News video showed Kishida looking behind him in surprise as shouts filled the area.

A man identified by the Asahi newspaper as a staffer of the fishery co-operative grabbed a young man in a headlock as police swarmed the suspect and dragged him to the ground. Moments later, an explosion and cloud of smoke could be seen near where Kishida had been standing.

NHK footage showed crowds running away as several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. A 20-30cm metal pipe was thrown and landed close to where Kishida was standing, NHK reported, citing an official at the scene.

Kishida is to host a G7 summit in Hiroshima next month. Japan’s foreign ministry said after the incident on Saturday, there would be no change to the security plan for a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting starting on Sunday in the resort city of Karuizawa.

Reuters

