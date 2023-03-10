World / Asia

North Korean leader orders drills to respond to ‘real war’

South Korea’s military says the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area

10 March 2023 - 08:56 Soo-hyang Choi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS

Seoul — North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a “real war” if necessary, state media said on Friday, after the leader oversaw a fire assault drill that it said proved the country's capabilities.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, adding it was analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area.

Photos released by the North’s KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired at the same time.

KCNA said a unit trained for “strike missions” fired a “powerful volley at the targeted waters” and demonstrated its capability to “counter an actual war”.

"[Kim] stressed that the fire assault subunits should be strictly prepared for the greatest perfection in carrying out the two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war, by steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war,” KCNA said.

Kim was accompanied by his young daughter who has appeared recently in a series of major events.

The latest missile launches came as the US and South Korea were set to kick off large-scale military exercises known as the Freedom Shield drills next week. North Korea has long bristled at the allies’ drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

North Korean leader Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, said earlier this week any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed a joint military exercise between the US and South Korea for growing tensions.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launch posed no threat to the US or its allies but Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes have a destabilising effect on the region.

The US will hold an informal meeting of UN Security Council members next week on human rights abuses in North Korea, a move likely to anger Pyongyang and spur opposition from China and Russia.

Reuters

Pyongyang threatens response to US, South Korea military drills

North Korea’s foreign ministry accuses the US of stoking tension
World
3 weeks ago

Kim Jong-un unveils greenhouse and housing projects amid food crisis

A recent groundbreaking ceremony demonstrated the North Korean leader’s ‘ceaseless journey’ to build a ‘socialist paradise’, despite sanctions and ...
World
3 weeks ago

US and South Korea defence chiefs agree to expand military drills

US defence secretary in Seoul for talks as Washington reassures Asian ally over nuclear commitment
World
1 month ago
