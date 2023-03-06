Taiwan defence chief warns China may try to storm the island

Investors' attention this week turns to Fed chair Jerome Powell and key US economic data
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
Taipei — Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for a “sudden entry” by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory amid rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
China has stepped up its military activities about Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily air force incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone.
However, Taiwan has not reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4km) from its coast. But it has shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast last year.
Answering questions from legislators in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan’s territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the US, to Beijing’s ire.
He said the PLA might make a “sudden entry” into Taiwan's contiguous zone and get close to its territorial space, which the island defines as 12 nautical miles from its coast.
"(I) specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations,” Chiu said. “Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to.”
In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing that Beijing “will take firm measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defence and counterattack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory.
China last year increased military exercises about Taiwan in reaction to a visit to the island by then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Chiu said China was looking to “make trouble under a certain pretext”, adding that might include visits to the island made by senior foreign government officials or Taiwan's frequent military contacts with other countries.
Asked by a legislators if the US was planning to store some of its military equipment in Taiwan, Chiu said such discussions were ongoing, but declined to elaborate.
The US is Taiwan’s most important international arms supplier and increasing US support for the democratic island has added to tension in already strained US-Sino relations.
Chiu said the PLA sends about 10 planes or ships to areas near Taiwan a day. Some cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which has traditionally served as an unofficial buffer, on an almost daily basis, he said.
Chiu said since China has abandoned a tacit agreement on military movements in the Strait, Taiwan has made preparations to “fire the first shot” if Chinese entities, including drones or balloons, enter its territorial space.
China claims self-governed Taiwan as its own and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control, if needed. Taiwan strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide their future.
Reuters
